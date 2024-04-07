The sports category has moved to a new website.

We have secured 400 jobs - Eric Omondi offers to help man who paraded certificates

Charles Ouma

Eric Omondi has been on a mission, changing one life and community at a time with several successful initiatives

Philanthropic comedian Eric Omondi has intervened to help a jobless man who paraded his academic certificates online.

The man, identified as Alson Manyama lamented that he was yet to secure an employment opportunity, adding that he feels wasted with desperation setting in.

His plight went viral and caught the attention of the self-declared President of Comedy in Africa who shared that he would help him secure a job.

Eric divulged that he currently has more than 400 job opportunities that he would be sharing with jobless youth amid an acute unemployment crisis that is driving many to the edge.

Alson Manyama with his academic papers
Alson Manyama with his academic papers Pulse Live Kenya

Help in tracing Alson Manyama

He appealed to anyone who knows Manyama to link them up, noting that he wants the graduate to be among the first beneficiaries.

"I am looking for this man, Alson Manyama. We have secured almost 400 jobs and we will begin distributing them soon I want him to be among the first beneficiaries. If you know him please DM his number or tag his page in the comments," Omondi stated on social media.

Manyama shared that he hopes to add another feather to his cap by earning a Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD) in 2025.

Donning a graduation gown, Alson spread out his academic certificates on the grass and took a photo with them.

"2025 Target = PhD. To be Dr Alson Manyama. You can buy papers...not degrees," reads the caption used on the photos with his academic certificates.

According to his Facebook profile, Manyama lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

His profile indicates that he recently graduated with a Masters Degree in Management - Digital Business from Wits University in South Africa.

Eric Omondi changing one life at a time

Eric has been on a mission to make the world a better place, touching several lives in the process.

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi Pulse Live Kenya

From intervening to support people in need with establishing businesses to offsetting medical bills and building bridges for communities in need, his philanthropic deeds have earned him praise.

Backed by a loyal Sisi Kwa Sisi brigade of well-wishers who generously channel funds to the worthy courses, the comedian has been changing one life at a time.

