
Eric Omondi pampered with love as Lynne Njihia pens heartwarming birthday message

Charles Ouma

Eric Omondi is celebrating his 42nd birthday today

Eric Omondi
Eric Omondi

Celebrated comedian Eric Omondi was pampered with love as he celebrated his 42nd birthday.

The self-declared President of Comedy in Africa took to social media to celebrate himself with a lovely message.

He noted that it is at 40 that he started living, writing that today marks his second year of live since life begins at 40.

"I woke up feeling all WISE...Kumbe nikuzeeka😂😂😂😂. It is true that life Begins at 40 because it's only at 40 that I started Living." Omondi wrote.

"This is my second year 'alive' No wonder I feel soo young. I THANK GOD for life, I thank God for every OPPORTUNITY to serve and LIFT his PEOPLE. I thank God for Everyone and Everything in my Life. I THANK GOD. THANK YOU guys for all the Support and LOVE. I don't take anything for Granted. God Bless you for me as I CELEBRATE my BIRTHDAY Today." He added.

The comedian’s fiancé Lynne Njihia heaped praises on him with a heartwarming message in which he declared the day “World Eric Omondi Day”.

Lynne celebrated him, noting that Eric has been a blessing not just to his family, but to the many lives that he has touched over the years.

"IT’S WORLD ERIC OMONDI’S DAY🎂🎊.Happy 2ND Birthday Babe( Since life literally starts at 40😂). You are a Blessing,not only to our beautiful family that we created together but to the people’s lives you’ve touched. You’re the best thing that has ever happened to me. I Pray For God To Keep You And To Continue Leading You To Even Greater Heights. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY FOREVER LOVE❤️👴🏽😄"

Birthday wishes and celebrating Eric's philanthropy

Kenyans took to social media to celebrate the comedian, with many wishing him a long and healthy life to continue touching people’s lives as captured below.

mungai_eve: Happy birthday Eric😍😍

eddiebutita: Happy Birthday Mpangaji kazi maarufu

antoniothemc: 🤣🤣🤣 More Life! More Success! Ol man

finesse_ngara_:Happy birthday Eric

nasrayusuff: Happy birthday POCA❤❤❤

carolradull: Happy Birthday Eric

READ: Eric Omondi praised for intervention that finally saw Miracle Baby discharged from hospital

dennice_otieno: Happy birthday philanthropist❤️❤️🔥we love @ericomondi

nycewanjeri: Happy Birthday Erick . God akubless

djtibzkenya: Happy blessed birthday ma broad

raymos_amos: Happy birthday 🔥🔥tuma till number tufanye Ile kitu kwako pia tukurudishie shukrani 🔥👏

alex_mwakideu: Happy Birthday bro

mrbradley__: Happiest birthday Erico may you never lack 😇👏👏👏

fine_thing_koala: Happy birthday to you @ericomondi.... Blessings and blessings upon you

pmarime: I set you up with God our Father. LET HIM SHOW HIS GLORY THROUGH YOU

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
