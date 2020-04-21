You must have seen videos of Ghana’s Dancing Pallbearers who are famous for dancing with Coffins at Funerals.

On Monday, comedian Eric Omondi decided to create replica of the viral Dancing Pallbearers, with his counterpart Mulamwah as his main target in his skit.

Omondi picked on Mulamwah who had shared a video uprooting what seemed like Marijuana plants at a time the world was celebrating 4:20 a date associated with Bhang.

Eric Omondi perfectly mimics viral Ghana's dancing pallbearers as he goes after Mulamwah

The funnyman made sure that he has a coffin and a team of 5 members in order to perfectly mimic the Dancing Pallbearers and send a message to Mulamwah that the activity he was engaging in was illegal.

Just like the Ghanaian Dancing Pallbearers, Eric and his team were dressed in black suits, Face masks and white gloves to bringing out the intended characters.

The video in question has already garnered over 121K views on Instagram with over 1K comments.

Reactions

antoniothemc “🤣🤣🤣 umetag mpaka snoop Dogg 😂😂😂”

holydavemuthengi ‘😂 Wacheni jokes lakini. Can someone please check up on our brother Mulamwah”

yycomedian “Me kama niserikali nitajua tu hawa watu hawajatagiwa bure😂😂😂”

mcatricky “Sniffy dog umemuekelea bure bro😂😂😂😂😂😂”

afrikana_viola “😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

the_favoured_tonny “This guy never disappoints 🤣🤣🤣”

petercacah “Naona umetag wana chama wote mpaka admin @snoopdogg 😊”

Omondi seems to have mastered the art of cracking up his fans, by capitalizing on the lighter part of the novel Coronavirus that has now spread all over the world.

Just the other day he was mimicking Health CS Mutahi Kagwe and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni pressers, to highlight the importance of Self-quarantine.