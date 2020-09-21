Fast-rising Dancehall artiste OJ ThaGreat has dropped a new tune dubbed Trumpet Sound that he says was inspired by events surrounding the Black Lives Matters movements.

The title of the song also “Trumpet Sound” carries a biblical reference that says “When the trumpet sounds the revolutionaries will rise up”. The song was produced under Intercept Music Group while its video was directed by Thagreat Clan.

According to the talented star; the song Trumpet Sounds is centered around the recent chaos and uprise in racism that was being witnessed around the world.

“This track was inspired by the current chaos and uprise in racism, Martin Luther King Jr’s civil rights movement, along with my personal experience with racism while in the United States. Seeing it happen over the years and to see a repeat of it now, we need to bring awareness and state that we are tired of this - we are not sitting down anymore,” the artiste expressed.

OJ ThaGreat, who is Jamaica’s own modern musical rebel has crafted this latest offering as his expression of hope for change.

Soulful, lyrically sound and unique delivery describes OJ THAGREAT’s music. His approach to music is always bold and genuine with blatant depictions of the human experience and struggle, this single is no different.

Trumpet Sound will be featured on the singer’s forthcoming EP, titled “THAGREAT UNVEIL”. Another track on the EP is the soon to be released “Thousand Psalms” which, as the artiste describes, imparts the spiritual strength required to emerge victorious in the battle of good over evil.

Check out its Visuals