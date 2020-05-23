Gospel singer Mr Seed was on Friday involved in a road accident where he escaped with minor injuries.

According to Seed, the accident occurred at Globe Roundabout at around 7pm, but didn’t give details of what transpired before his car overturned.

“Hey guys .. 1st I want to thank God for allowing us to see a new day 🙏... I can’t really explain what happened jana around 7pm at globe roundabout, I thank God we are safe just minor injuries but we saw God ... ( story for another day ) Keep us in your prayers 🙏🙏” reads Mr Seed’s post.

Gospel singer Mr Seed involved in a road accident (Photos)

djmokenya “Pole bro .....we thank God you are safe 🙏”

djggactivist “We thank God for safety. Glad you are well bro:

drofweneke :”God aint done with you yet bro!!”

masterpieceking_ “Whoa 💔 Pole man 🙏🏻”

holydavemuthengi “Wah very scary bro. Indeed that is God's mighty hand! 🙏”

mulamwah “Pole sana , we thank God”

redemptionmusiq “May God protect you from the snare of the evil one”

silvahmistarishgenge “Poleni sana .. glad kuskia mko wazima”

khylic “To God be the glory seed when your star is bright the devil is always on your neck ready to attack”

shishiro8 “Wah God loves you 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 May He always protect you and your family”

Photos

