Singer and ex-NRG Radio presenter Tanasha Donna Oketch has sent out a hearty message to his son, Naseeb Junior, saying that she works hard to make sure he has all he needs, but it has not been easy doing it alone.

In the message seen by Pulse Live, the mother of one had shared videos of the son playing around the new house she recently moved into, stating that the she feels the pressure, but its worth every sweat, as long as she is alive.

Ms Donna went ahead to promise Naseeb Junior that he will never lack and that God is on their side.

It’s never easy doing it alone – Tanasha Donna in hearty message to son

“@naseeb.junior Your laugh is infectious my son... 🥰😂 Glad you love your new home... Your momma works day & night to make sure you good & she’s only getting started.. trust me. 🌎 It’s never easy doing it alone, pressure is real, but so worth it & as long as I’m alive, You will never lack... I promise you. Alhamdulillah. 🙏🏽 Allah is on our side. #weblessed 🙏🏽🥰🧸❤️❤️,” said Tanasha Donna.

Her words come a few months after she revealed that she was raising her son without the support of his East African superstar dad, Diamond Platnumz.

Diamond loves his son

In a recent interview, the Sawa singer mentioned that she has already reached for support from Chibu because the son needs him emotionally and mentally, and she believes when he’s ready, he will want to be in his son’s life.

“I’m not trying to bash him. I have respect for him. I know he loves his son but maybe right now is not the right time for him. Maybe he just needs to digest certain things and when he’s ready, I know he’ll come and say now I’m ready to be there… Providing for him doesn’t necessarily mean financially, emotionally and mentally is the most important type of support that my son needs from his father. And I have reached out in terms of him being there for his son, I believe when he’s ready he will come around,” said Tanasha.

