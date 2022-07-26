RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

American singer Anthony Hamilton lands in Kenya ahead of weekend concert [Photos]

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

American singer lands in Kenya ahead of much anticipated concert at Carnivore

American singer and songwriter Anthony Hamilton has landed in Kenya ahead of his much anticipated 'Soulful Affair, Yetu Festival' set to go down at Carnivore grounds on Saturday, July 30th, 2022.

Hamilton landed in Kenya on Tuesday and was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by organizers of the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

“It’s good to be back. The pandemic had all of us waiting…music is such a big part of that. Coming out, singing and celebrating with good music and just having a good time and it’s good to be back. I told my kids I was coming over here and they were very excited for me and they said go and do good and bring us something back,” Anthony Hamilton said after arriving in Kenya.

Speaking about the upcoming event Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quacco said; “I am calling on every woman and every lover man in this city, I want you to step out, grab your boots and show that you are somebody good because Saturday night is going to a night like no other in Kenya, so don’t miss it,”.

"We believe in music, and we believe in sharing the joy of music with Kenya, particular at this time n so as Radio Africa we stand by our artistes and for us this is a fantastic opportunity to see world class talent on a stage with a Grammy award winner," Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quacco added.

At Carnivore grounds, Hamilton will be sharing the stage with Kenyans King of RnB Otile Brown, June Gachui, The Motown in Nairobi Ensemble among others. On the decks will be the legendary DJ Stylz, DJ Pinye and DJ Forest.

Stanbic partnered with Radio Africa Group for the second edition of Yetu Festival with the main act being Grammy Award winning artiste Anthony Hamilton.

The Yetu festival seeks to nurture and promote the development of both the visual and performing arts, encouraging engagement, social interaction and embracing diverse initiatives.

We came up with Yetu Concert. The event is about supporting Kenyan artists. The show has 10 Kenyan artistes lined up. Today we are announcing the partnership of Stanbic in regards to the Stanbic Yetu Festival.

"DJ Pinye and DJ Stylez will be among those on the decks,” Somoina Kimojino who is Radio Africa’s events manager shared.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

