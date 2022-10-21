RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Octopizzo kills it with Buruklyn Boys on 'No Signal' & 6 other videos dropped this week [Watch]

Masia Wambua

#PulseHotandFresh - Check out Kenya's top musical releases this week featuring.

Octopizzo on the music video for his collaboration with Buruklyn Boys, No Signal
Octopizzo on the music video for his collaboration with Buruklyn Boys, "No Signal"

Our local artistes have been in the studio doing their productions and a good number have released new songs which are already up on YouTube and other platforms.

On this new music Friday, Pulse Hot n' Fresh unpacks some of the new releases that our artistes have given us to ensure we have a danceable weekend.

First up is one of the biggest names in the Hip-Hop industry, the rap legend from Kibera 'Namba Nane', Don Papichulo himself, Octopizzo.

Octopizzo
Octopizzo Pulse Live Kenya

Octopizzo has featured reigning drillers, the Buruklyn Boys in a song that was released on October 19 titled 'No Signal'.

The song has recorded about 187,897 views on YouTube.

READ: Octopizzo releases Vol.2 of his Live Band Experience album

Papa Jones, another Hip-Hop heavyweight, has been featured in a new song, 'Chunli' which has Gengetone musicians Fathermoh, Smady, and Shrap posterchild Boutross Munene.

Fathermore and Mbuzigang member
Fathermore and Mbuzigang member Pulse Live Kenya

The song has accumulated 206,033 views within a week since its release.

Kenya's drill scene is proving to be 2022's biggest puller and Iduzeer is definitely one of the acts carrying the conversation forward.

Incorporating lyrics in Arabic, a strong influence on his music from his time growing up in Egypt, Iduzeer deserves the spotlight with his new offering - the music video for 'Era' off his July 2022 EP 'Zeer Mentality'.

Iduzeer
Iduzeer Pulse Live Kenya

'Era' fuses Arabic, English, Sheng', and Dinka languages.

The song has over 56,000 views three days after its release.

Iduzeer's real name is Liveto Santo, he is a South Sudanese drill Hip Hop artist based in Nairobi, Kenya. He has worked with a number of celebrated Kenyan musicians among them Wakadinali and Buruklyn Boys.

Mbuzi Gang one of Kenya's bands also released a new video, 'Shida' and on this one, they have worked with one of Uganda's legends in the music industry, Jose Chameleone.

Poster taken from Mbuzi Gang social media announcing their new song.
Poster taken from Mbuzi Gang social media announcing their new song. Pulse Live Kenya

READ ALSO: Mbuzi Gang release video for their song 'Shida' featuring Jose Chameleon [Watch]

The video is an animated version that is doing pretty well on YouTube having already 32,831 views on YouTube.

Tusker Nexters have finally released their projects, which they have been working on with their music mentors.

Nadia Mukami
Nadia Mukami Pulse Live Kenya

Nexters Lexxie, TK Lyon, and Zaituni have collaborated with Nadia Mukami in a new song, 'Champe'.

The song gathered 30,135 views on YouTube in a day of release.

Khaligraph Jones has also been involved in a new song involving two talents from Tusker Nexters, Angachi from the Coast region and Bakhita from Kitale. The new song is called 'Flying High' and has more than 32,000 views on YouTube.

Khaligraph Jones, Angach and Bakhita
Khaligraph Jones, Angach and Bakhita Pulse Live Kenya

'Sote Tuko Sawa' is a special music production for the 2022 Mashujaa Day celebrations which was done Phil Kimemia, Rufftone , Zzero Sufuri, Pday Hurricane, and Mani.

Poster from Zzero Sufuri Instagram announcing their new release, 'Sote Tuko Sawa'
Poster from Zzero Sufuri Instagram announcing their new release, 'Sote Tuko Sawa' Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Evelyn Wanjiru, 8 other artistes billed to perform during Mashujaa celebrations

It was produced by Ken Music, Abiathar and Moses Alovy under the watchful eye of The Permanent Presidential Music Commission (PPMC).

Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
