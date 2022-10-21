Octopizzo kills it with Buruklyn Boys on 'No Signal' & 6 other videos dropped this week [Watch]

On this new music Friday, Pulse Hot n' Fresh unpacks some of the new releases that our artistes have given us to ensure we have a danceable weekend.

1. No Signal - Octopizzo ft Buruklyn Boys

First up is one of the biggest names in the Hip-Hop industry, the rap legend from Kibera 'Namba Nane', Don Papichulo himself, Octopizzo.

Octopizzo has featured reigning drillers, the Buruklyn Boys in a song that was released on October 19 titled 'No Signal'.

The song has recorded about 187,897 views on YouTube.

2. Chunli - Fathermoh ft Khaligraph Jones, Smady & Boutross

Papa Jones, another Hip-Hop heavyweight, has been featured in a new song, 'Chunli' which has Gengetone musicians Fathermoh, Smady, and Shrap posterchild Boutross Munene.

The song has accumulated 206,033 views within a week since its release.

3. Era - Iduzeer

Kenya's drill scene is proving to be 2022's biggest puller and Iduzeer is definitely one of the acts carrying the conversation forward.

Incorporating lyrics in Arabic, a strong influence on his music from his time growing up in Egypt, Iduzeer deserves the spotlight with his new offering - the music video for 'Era' off his July 2022 EP 'Zeer Mentality'.

'Era' fuses Arabic, English, Sheng', and Dinka languages.

The song has over 56,000 views three days after its release.

Iduzeer's real name is Liveto Santo, he is a South Sudanese drill Hip Hop artist based in Nairobi, Kenya. He has worked with a number of celebrated Kenyan musicians among them Wakadinali and Buruklyn Boys.

4. Shida - Mbuzi Gang ft Jose Chameleone

Mbuzi Gang one of Kenya's bands also released a new video, 'Shida' and on this one, they have worked with one of Uganda's legends in the music industry, Jose Chameleone.

The video is an animated version that is doing pretty well on YouTube having already 32,831 views on YouTube.

5. Champe - Nadia Mukami x Lexxie, TK Lyon & Zaituni Wambui

Tusker Nexters have finally released their projects, which they have been working on with their music mentors.

Nexters Lexxie, TK Lyon, and Zaituni have collaborated with Nadia Mukami in a new song, 'Champe'.

The song gathered 30,135 views on YouTube in a day of release.

6. Flying High - Khaligraph Jones x Angachi & Bakhita

Khaligraph Jones has also been involved in a new song involving two talents from Tusker Nexters, Angachi from the Coast region and Bakhita from Kitale. The new song is called 'Flying High' and has more than 32,000 views on YouTube.

7. Sote Tuko Sawa - Phil Kimemia, Rufftone, Zzero Sufuri, Pday Hurricane & Mani

'Sote Tuko Sawa' is a special music production for the 2022 Mashujaa Day celebrations which was done Phil Kimemia, Rufftone , Zzero Sufuri, Pday Hurricane, and Mani.

