Nadia Mukami shoots down allegations of aborting Arrow Bwoy’s pregnancy

Afro-pop singer Nadia Mukami has shoot down allegations that she aborted singer Arrow Bwoy’s pregnancy.

During a Q&A session via her Instagram, fans wanted to know if it’s true that she ever aborted Arrow Bwoy’s pregnancy at the time they were said to be an item.

“What’s that gossip you heard about me? Am idle let’s go” Nadia Mukami posed to her fans.

The question prompted a good number of her fans to join the conversation with one asking “Ati ulitoa mimba ya Arrow Bwoy?”

Nadia Mukami and Arrow Bwoy

A surprised Ms Mukami refuted the claims saying “Lmao!LoL! Sijawahi beba mimba. Children are a blessing and I can’t wait for that experience probably in few years prolyl with Jcole”.

Another user wanted to know if the Jipe Singer is dating “Not gossip, lol asking for a friend are you single?”

The songstress replied “Single but I’m taking a time off to work on my self and let Love find me”.

Just the other day, Nadia said that her ex-boyfriend Arrow Bwoy moved on just two days after their breakup.

“@nadia_mukami Kwani mliachana na Arrowboy?” asked Stivo Boy, to which Nadia responded saying: “@stivo_boy Alimove na siku mbili.”

The question from the fan came after the singer (Nadia) in a tweet said that the quarantine order by government was only good for couples.

“Quarantine is only interesting for couples, us single people it’s times like this we wish we had someone for ourselves Corona iishe jamani,” read Nadia’s tweet.

The two who had dated for a while kept their affair a highly guarded secret and never talked about it whenever the question came up during media interviews.

