The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Charles Ouma

Kenyan songstress Nadia Mukami has revealed that she is considering having another baby a year after she welcomed first child with lover Arrow Bwoy.

Nadia Mukami with her son Haseeb Kai
Nadia Mukami with her son Haseeb Kai

Celebrated Kenyan singer, Nadia Mukami has revealed her desire to get another child.

Recommended articles

The mother of one shared photos of herself bonding with her son and celebrated the remarkable growth.

She admitted she has started warming up to the idea of getting another baby as her one-year-old son has started to feel bored at home.

According to the songstress, giving young Haseeb Kai a sibling could make things better for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Naskia kuongeza mwingine ❤️😩 Kai ameanza kuboeka 😁😂This Love 💕 @haseebkai,” Nadia wrote on Instagram.

Nadia and her lover Arrow Bwoy welcomed their son Haseeb Kai were blessed with their son in March 2022.

"24.03.2022 we have received the best gift Haseeb Kai. Welcome to our world," Arrow Bwoy wrote, announcing the arrival of their son.

The birth of Kai followed a miscarriage in which the pair lost their unborn child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The music queen who has been enjoying motherhood and an impressive career recently celebrated the milestones achieved by her son and hinted at the questions that Kai may soon start asking.

READ: Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Accompanying her thoughts with a photo of Kai, the 26-year-old singer wrote:

"I'm afraid that he's growing up and soon he'll say mom please knock or even say mom stop (kissing) you're embarrassing me."

The songstress added that she will get emotional to a point of crying when that moment comes, opening up on the close relationship she has with her son.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I am overwhelmed with love!! If I ever judged Mama's Boy please. Forgive me! Now I know better!!," she added.

Nadia Mukami with her son Haseeb Kai
Nadia Mukami with her son Haseeb Kai Pulse Live Kenya

Nadia Mukami denies wife status, sets dowry terms for Arrow Bwoy

Last month, the mother of one took a bold step in her relationship with singer Arrow Bwoy, urging him to make their commitment formal by paying her dowry.

"I am a lady who is very learned... and I am a brand. My father invested so much in me.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I did not go to schools where people eat Githeri, so the dowry is high, and he needs to invest in this babe," Nadia said in an interview with Chitto Ndlovu.

"I am single as far as I know until the father of my child pays my dowry. He has not paid any dowry to my parents. He is with me on credit. Niko soko. I am not married to him," she added.

The singer added that it is imperative that men understand the fact that until dory is paid, the relationship remains in an informal state.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Father duties: Bensoul joins baby mama to celebrate daughter's 1st birthday

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Nadia Mukami: Why I am considering having another baby soon

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

Embarrassing moments King Kaka's mum went through when son began to rise in music

Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

Rapper Petra explains her decision to quit music & final song

There are days I feel overwhelmed - DJ Krowbar’s wife in emotional interview

There are days I feel overwhelmed - DJ Krowbar’s wife in emotional interview

Anto Neosoul impresses after hosting 10/10

Anto Neosoul impresses after hosting 10/10

Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

Senator Sifuna hilariously explains why he quit a Sh400K job

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Hamisa Mobetto's boyfriend gifts her mum a bouquet of money [Photos]

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

Nadia Mukami declares herself the richest female artiste in East Africa

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steve Harvey's wife, Marjorie Elaine Harvey

Marjorie Harvey's Biography: Education, career, past marriages & journey of raising 7 kids

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

I moved out - Nameless reveals crisis that almost broke his marriage

Edday Nderitu

Fans respond after Edday Nderitu's kids start school in the U.S.

Nameless and Wahu

King Kaka joins Wahu in quelling comments after fans overinterpreted about his photo