Media Personality Cate Rira is mourning the sudden demise of her close friend Phillip Sitati Kasaya who alleged committed suicide.

The Nation FM presenter shared the sad news via her social media pages, stating that she never expected such news, after trying to reach out to Kasaya on Thursday.

“Life is soo uncertain......I tried calling you on Thursday....I never thought that I'd receive such sad news...... Thanks for the great sober kind and Godly advice you always gave .Rest Well my friend @philipkasaya. Thank you @auntie_jemimah ....he always spoke highly of your work together. RIP Kasaya” reads Cate Rira’s post.

The late Phillip Sitati Kasaya . Nation FM’s Cate Rira mourns close friend Phillip Sitati Kasaya who alleged committed suicide

Mental Health Awareness Advocate

King Kaka’s manager cum Kaka Empire Co-founder Dennis Njenga also mourned the late Kasaya saying “Rest Bro🙏🏿 May God bless your soul,May He also give your family strength and comfort during this time”

On social media the late Phillip Kasaya described himself as a “Prodigal Fellow, Creative writer and Mental health awareness advocate'

On April 30th, the late Kasaya put up a post where he seemed to predict his own death, by quoting lyrics of rapper Eminem in the song “When I am gone”.

When I am gone

His tweet read “When I am gone - Eminem.

Don't mourn rejoice every time you hear the sound of my voice just know that I am looking down as I smile. So smile back”.

Kasaya’s suicide allegations were raised by a user named @Shad_khalif who had shared a screenshot from his tweets.

“Shit. This dude committed suicide on Friday night. Look at his last two tweets” @Shad_khalif