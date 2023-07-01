Memories were made - Sauti Sol & Chiki Kuruka meet legendary US rapper 50 Cent

The band met legendary US rapper 50 Cent, capturing their memories and sharing the same with fans on social media.

The band posed for photos with the singer standing between them and Bien Aime’s manager, Chiki Kuruka shared the same online with a caption that read:

"Memories were made this weekend 💕".

ADVERTISEMENT

Born Curtis James Jackson III, 50 Cent cemented his place among the greats with his record-shattering debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

Their meeting came at a time when the rapper is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his record-breaking album.

Pulse Live Kenya

He is also preparing for a world tour to give his fans a taste of his musical magic.

The tour, dubbed The Final Lap will mark his exit from the stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The final lap and Sauiti Sol taking a break from music

Coincidentally, Sauti Sol are also wrapping up with a series of tours before an indefinite hiatus.

The band will take a break from group projects after their forthcoming world tour with a final performance for their home fans on December 16, 2023.

In a statement released on May 20, 2023, Sauti Sol explained that the upcoming tour which will see their tour of the US, Europe and Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The upcoming tour across the US, Europe and Canada, is a chance for fans to immerse themselves in the magic of Sauti Sol one last time before the band takes a break from group projects for a while," read the statement.

2023 has seen the band achieve more success, including their induction into the prestigious Recording Academy as Voting Members.

Welcome to the Recording Academy Class of 2023. Congratulations to @bienaimesol @iamchimano @itsmefancyfingers and @savarafrica on their invitation to join the @recordingacademy as Voting Members," read the post by the band.