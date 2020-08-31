Sauti Sol Band Member Bien Aime Baraza and his wife Chiki Kuruka have decided to get their wedding rings tattooed on their fingers as a constant reminder of their union.

The two love birds shared photos capturing their fresh-tattooed rings, unveiling a unique way of staying committed to marriage life, even without a physical ring.

“My wife. My life. My Everything. For rich or for poor. In sickness and in health. Till death do us part. @barrytusker 🙌🏿” wrote Bien.

Bien and Chiki Kuruka's Tattooed Wedding rings

Private Wedding

Chiki Kuruka who works at Standard Media Group's Vybez Radio also shared the photo that captures their tattooed wedding rings, thanking the tattoo artist behind the beautiful art.

“Thank you @barrytusker,” wrote Chiki Kuruka.

Bien tied the knot with his fiancée at the Attorney General’s office and later held a very private ceremony with only his close friends and family in attendance. No phones were allowed into the venue.

Wedding photos

In June, Bien disclosed that he will never share his wedding photos on social media because most of his followers and fans will not be able to connect or understand how important his wedding day was to him and his partner.

“Hizo picha sijaziweka wazi kwa sababu, Harusi yangu first of all haikuwa harusi ya Kawaida. Nilienda kwa AG, na after kwenda kwa AG nilifanya tu lunch ndogo nikainvite tu marafiki zangu wa karibu tukala lunch. Hiyo vibe ambayo ilikuwa hapo ile siku, ilikuwa the happiest day of my life, sijapata kufeel hiyo kitu siku nyingine, pahali pengine popote. Na nikipiga picha niwekee mtandaoni, mtu ambaye anaangalia hiyo picha haelewi circumstances, haelewi contexts ya kwa nini watu wamevaa vile wamevaa. Haelewi mbona hii harusi haina Bibi harusi mwenye amevaa nguo sijui inakaa aje. Haelewi mbona Bien hajavaa suti," said Bien Aime Baraza.