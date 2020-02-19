La Vie Singer Tanasha Donna, has released a new track ‘Gere’ featuring her Tanzanian boyfriend Diamond Platnumz

The first time her fans got to hear the song was when she launched her EP (Extended Play) dubbed #DonnaTellaEP at the Sarit Centre Expo, about three weeks ago.

The former NRG Radio Presenter has released the song a time she had received backlash from fans over a ‘failed’ performance during her EP launch, something that saw fans doubt whether she was really cut for the music industry.

Let us always remember to love each other – Tanasha Donna to Diamond

The mother of one has decided to prove her fans wrong with the new track.

Gere means jealous and the two sing about how people are envious and jealous of their relationship and their evil intentions to bring them down.

In the song, Tanasha cautions Diamond from cheating and tells the other ladies to keep away from him since the WCB Boss is her man.

Tanasha Donna releases much anticipated track with Diamond Platnmuz

“Don’t your ever leave me so low or disappoint me with this basic hoe, you make my mind loco utawapa misemo wanokonoko and you better tell them that you are mine better be my ride or die kabla ya kuwika jogoo asubuhi niamshe na kiboko” sings Tanasha in one of her verses.

Diamond even sings about his mother’s advice who has urged him to settle down because he has a woman in his life.

“Mama Kasema Mwai mwana nimepata nitulie simba, zile Chenga vidangadana vicheche nichunie simba…” says Diamond.

Tanasha Donna releases much anticipated track with Diamond Platnmuz

'Gere' is a smooth love song song that’s fun to listen to. It also gives you a lovely vibe especially if you are in love. The video is of good quality, has good shots and the dancers add flavor to the video.

The chemistry between the two is commendable as well as their outfits and the color they chose to go with. The video has been received well by fans, a huge fan base coming from Tanzania.

It already has already received over 100k views on YouTube. Its a big tune, you should listen to it.

Video (Courtesy)