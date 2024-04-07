Trade CS Rebecca Miano's son weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

The venue was filled to capacity with friends, family and colleagues joining the celebrations.

The lady of the moment stepped out in a stylish wine-red dress with matching hand fan that completed the look.

The groom on the other hand had a red and white outfit, complementing the bride’s attire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

The venue was tastefully-decorated with bright red roses as center pieces blending well with the flower-based chandelier that hang from the ceiling.

CSs and politicians who graced the event

Guests turned up in stylish traditional attire that ranged from Kikuyu traditional outfits to vitenges.

CS Miano appreciated friends and family, including her colleagues who graced the wedding which went down on April 06 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Among those present were Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture and Arts), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Zachariah Njeru (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), and Moses Kuria (Public Service, Performance and Delivery).

Also present were Environment CS Soipan Tuya Investments and Trade Principal Secretary (PS) Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, and Secretary to Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

Pulse Live Kenya

All CSs present were given a chance to speak and present their gifts to the young couple.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the photos taken at the wedding shows Peter and Wambui smiling while holding a kiondo bearing gifts presented to them by CS Florence Bore.

CS Florence Bore's remarks

Labour CS Florence Bore wished the young couple well, noting that they complement each other in many ways.

"Celebrated love with family and friends of Peter Miano and Wambui Kibe, a beautiful couple who complement each other in admirable ways. I wish the couple a lifetime of joy and God’s blessings," CS Bore noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya