Trade CS Rebecca Miano's son weds lover in glamorous ceremony [Photos]

Charles Ouma

The glamorous wedding went down on Saturday, April 6 and was attended by notable personalities in the country

Investments, Trade and Industry Rebecca Miano's son Peter Miano with his wife Wambui Kibe during their traditional wedding
Investments, Trade and Industry Rebecca Miano's son Peter Miano with his wife Wambui Kibe during their traditional wedding

Investments, Trade and Industry Rebecca Miano's son Peter Miano committed to spending the rest of his life with Wambui Kibe in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony that oozed class and glamour in Nairobi.

The venue was filled to capacity with friends, family and colleagues joining the celebrations.

The lady of the moment stepped out in a stylish wine-red dress with matching hand fan that completed the look.

The groom on the other hand had a red and white outfit, complementing the bride’s attire.

Guests at the tastefully decorated venue where Peter Miano, Trade CS Rebecca Miano's son had his ruracio
Guests at the tastefully decorated venue where Peter Miano, Trade CS Rebecca Miano's son had his ruracio Pulse Live Kenya

The venue was tastefully-decorated with bright red roses as center pieces blending well with the flower-based chandelier that hang from the ceiling.

CSs and politicians who graced the event

Guests turned up in stylish traditional attire that ranged from Kikuyu traditional outfits to vitenges.

CS Miano appreciated friends and family, including her colleagues who graced the wedding which went down on April 06 2024.

CSs Aisha Jumwa, Susan Nakhumicha, Rebecca Miano, Florence Bore, Soipan Tuya, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau pose with Peter Miano and his wife Wambui Kibe
CSs Aisha Jumwa, Susan Nakhumicha, Rebecca Miano, Florence Bore, Soipan Tuya, and Secretary to the Cabinet Mercy Wanjau pose with Peter Miano and his wife Wambui Kibe Pulse Live Kenya

Among those present were Cabinet Secretaries (CSs) Susan Nakhumicha (Health), Aisha Jumwa (Gender, Culture and Arts), Florence Bore (Labour and Social Protection), Zachariah Njeru (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation), and Moses Kuria (Public Service, Performance and Delivery).

Also present were Environment CS Soipan Tuya Investments and Trade Principal Secretary (PS) Abubakar Hassan Abubakar, and Secretary to Cabinet Mercy Wanjau.

CS Rebecca Miano and Florence Bore embracing each other at the wedding
CS Rebecca Miano and Florence Bore embracing each other at the wedding Pulse Live Kenya

All CSs present were given a chance to speak and present their gifts to the young couple.

One of the photos taken at the wedding shows Peter and Wambui smiling while holding a kiondo bearing gifts presented to them by CS Florence Bore.

CS Florence Bore's remarks

Labour CS Florence Bore wished the young couple well, noting that they complement each other in many ways.

"Celebrated love with family and friends of Peter Miano and Wambui Kibe, a beautiful couple who complement each other in admirable ways. I wish the couple a lifetime of joy and God’s blessings," CS Bore noted.

CS Florence Bore at Peter Miano's glamorous wedding [Photos]
CS Florence Bore at Peter Miano's glamorous wedding [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

The traditional wedding paves the way for the couple to hold a church wedding in the coming days.

