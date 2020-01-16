Wema Sepetu forced to come clean on allegations of depending on men for money

Tanzanian sweetheart Wema Sepetu has been forced to come clean on reports that she depends on men to finance her lifestyle.

In a post she shared on Instagram, the former Bongo Movies actress said that she had never depended on a man, and will never.

She went on to say the people making the allegations should go and ask the said men if she has ever demanded anything from them.

Wema added that it is the men who give what they have without her asking and she only lives for love and not material things.

“Sijawahi na Sitowahi kuwa dependent on a Man....!!!! Naona too many f***** comments saying eti Iam after men's money... Smh... Ulizeni hao wanaume kama nishawahi kuwa demanding... They give what they can... I Never ask....!!!! Full Exclusive interview of MY LIFE on Wema App in no time.... Mxxxxxxxiue... Eti nakula pesa za wanaume.... Mimi....!???? I Live For Love... And not Materials.... Get it ryt...!” said Wema Sepetu.

Her words come a few days after it was reported that she was in a relationship with Tanzanian pilot Danzak who is also a musician. It was also reported that Danzak had proposed to her.

Speaking on the same, Ms Sepetu who did not confirm whether it was true or not said that getting proposed to comes with luck, and when her time comes she will be grateful.

She went on to say that the most important thing is to pray that, that day comes.