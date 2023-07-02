Zuchu celebrates in style after setting new record on YouTube, reveals next target

Zuchu became the first female artiste in East Africa to surpass more 500 million views on YouTube.

The talented WCB signee set the record after just three years in the industry, during which she has worked her way to the top with several hits to her name.

She attributed the achievement to her loyal fans spread across the globe who continue to enjoy her music and support her talent.

“I love my Team I didn’t even know that we had already reached 500 million Views on YOUTUBE. They planned this Lil surprise for me 🥹 Asanteni sana kwa pamoja tumeweza kufanikisha hizi ndani ya miaka mitatu Tumefikia hapa aisee 🙌🙌🙏," Zuchu said.

She also appreciated her management for continuously investing in her, led by Diamond Platnumz.

She acknowledged the WCB crew for believing in her and pushing her to realise her potential.

“Hakuna video nimefanya bila dancers ,bila behind the scenes namba pia zisingongezeka bila budget tusingaweza kufikisha lengo vizuri bila ya directors tungekosa kabisa content kali bila ya producers ndo tusingekua na Audio kabisa bila ya Management tusingekua na nguvu hii tulonayo bila ya Mashabiki ndo kabisaa Mimi si kitu .Nasema asanteni sana kwa Support .Alhamdulillah 🙏 @wcb_wasafi,” Zuchu added.

The Sukari hitmaker now has her eyes set on 1 billion views with the figure rising by the minute.

“ROAD TO A BILLION VIEWERS 💪,” Zuchu confidently said, revealing her intentions to set the bar even higher.

The diva is not new to setting records, leaving no doubt that she is among the best in the industry.