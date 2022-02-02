From Rihanna to Jackie Matubia - 7 celebrities expecting newborns in 2022

And now 2022 seems like the year when a large number of celebrities have a bun in the oven.

Here is a list of celebrities expecting newborns in 2021:

Rihanna

American singer and Beautypreneur Robyn Rihanna Fenty alias Rihanna and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky broke the internet after news of their pregnancy surfaced online.

At least, 2 million people across the world tweeted about Rihanna’s pregnancy.

Pulse Live Uganda

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together.

The exciting news was confirmed on January 31, 2020 after photos of the lovely couple in New York City surfaced online.

In the pictures, the Fenty founder had her bare baby bump on full display underneath a pink coat, which was buttoned only at the top, as the duo strolled around Harlem.

Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Pulse Nigeria

American actor and TV host Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child with Bre Tiesi.

This is according to several reports which indicated he had hosted a gender-reveal party with Tiesi in California.

Cannon and Tiesi gathered together with a small group of friends and surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

Milly WaJesus

Milly WaJesus Pulse Live Kenya

Renowned Kenyan YouTuber Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, and his wife Milly WaJesus announced that they are expecting baby number two on January 18, 2021.

Kabi and Milly unveiled the pregnancy in a unique way, after putting their family portrait on a huge billboard with a message that their family was expanding.

Grace Ekirapa and Pascal Tokodi

Pascal Tokodi & Bae Grace Ekirapa Expecting their first child together [Photos] Pulse Live Kenya

On January 3, award-winning Kenyan actor Pascal Tokodi and Grace Ekirapa disclosed they are expecting their first child together.

The lovebirds made the announcement via their social media handles with exquisite baby bump photos.

“A place in my heart that I never knew was empty, has been filled,” wrote Pascal Tokodi.

"The Lord continues to perfect all that concerns our lives and it is beautiful in our eyes. This is a story we shall tell one day. Happy new year from our growing family,” Grace Ekirapa wrote.

Actress Jackie Matubia

Actress Jackie Matubia Pulse Live Kenya

On January 5, Zora actress Jackie Matubia, who plays the character named 'Nana' on the TV show, announced she is expecting her second child.

“Itabidi mmenijudge juu [I don't mind being judged] I can’t explain. Baby number 2 #blessed,” wrote Jackie Matubia.

Aggie the Dancer

Award-winning dancer and choreographer Aggie the Dancer and boyfriend Oscar Mwaro are expecting their first child together

DJ Kaytrixx

DJ Kaytrixx & wife expecting baby number 3 Pulse Live Kenya

Popular Kenyan disc jockey Kabochi Gakau, DJ Kaytrixx, and his wife Sue Kmusati are also expecting a newborn into their family.

The former Str8 Up Live DJ announced to the world that he would soon welcome baby number three.