The Ugandan Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed three more positive Coronavirus cases from among Kenyan truck drivers.

The three were found to have the infection after being tested in Uganda.

This comes after six other tested positive last week an repatriated back to the country for medical care.

The drivers had registered a complaint that they were being subjected to mandatory tests at the Malaba border point and being detained in Uganda for long periods of time.

While responding to the concern, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Tuesday asked the truckers to ensure they are tested in Mombasa and given a certificate to present at Malaba to avoid inconveniences.

"That is the agreement we have with the Ugandan and Rwandan governments on this. If you are ferrying goods from Mombasa to Uganda then you must be tested in Mombasa so that you are certified to travel. If you avoid being tested in Mombasa then you will definitely be delayed at the border because they will have to test you on the Ugandan side," he clarified.

45 new cases in Kenya

The Ministry of Health in Kenya on Tuesday also confirmed the highest number of positive cases recorded in 24 hours since the first case was announced in March.

CS Kagwe cautioned that a number of estates in Nairobi and Mombasa had become hotspots after scores of tested individuals in the areas were found to be positive.

