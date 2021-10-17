RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

9 storey building collapses in Ruiru

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The building was under construction in the Oj area of Ruiru sub-county

A nine storey building in Ruiru sub-county, Kiambu County has collapsed to the ground.

Police reported to the scene promptly with no casualties confirmed as at the time of reporting.

Ruiru DCIO Justus Ombati toldd reporters that the building was empty at the time of the crash, confirming that there were no fatalities expected from the incident.

twitter.com

The occurrence seemed to coincide with an unexpected power outage reported by residents in Kimbo, Gwa Kairu and Toll areas which all neighbour Ruiru town.

Faulty Constructions

The incident adds to a burgeoning list of faulty constructions that have endangered lives in this year alone.

A two storey building in Kisumu collapsed on September 13, 2021 trapping at least 20 people under the rubble.

A total of three bodies were collected from the crash-site with authorities stating that the Mamboleo Estate construction had been condemned and stopped in May 2021.

It is believed that the owner went ahead with construction, disregarding the warning.

Before then, a six-storey near-completed building in Kinoo was forcefully demolished after it sunk and leaned unexpectedly.

The six-storey building started collapsing on Friday, September 3rd but stopped midway, posing danger to resident of the area.

Video coverage of the action by Pulse Live team showed an excavator trying to bring down the building by demolishing the support structure and pillars.

After more than half an hour later, the building imploded on its self and the excavator operator was able to save their life by moving just seconds before the building collapased.

