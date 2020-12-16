Belgut MP Nelson Koech and former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama were on Wednesday released fro police custody.

The two Deputy President William Ruto allies were arrested on Tuesday during the Msambweni constituency by-election.

They had been accused of election malpractice after chaos ensued at one of the polling stations.

Koech and Muthama had been presented at the Kwale Law Courts earlier on Wednesday morning.

A mix up with their charge sheets saw the two transferred to Diani Police Station where they were granted Sh30,000 bond and released.

While addressing a crowd shortly after his release, the former Senator reiterated that the victory in Msambweni was a victory for the hustler nation outfit.

Boga Concedes

ODM candidate Omar Idd Boga also issued a statement conceding defeat in the just concluded by election.

“Kwa supporters wetu, siasa sio chuki tupendane sisi ni watu wa Msambweni na Kwale kwa Jumla na pia tuwashukuru wale ambao tulifanya siasa. Watu waliteta lakini tuwache hayo mambo tusonge mbele kujenga nchi yetu,” he stated.