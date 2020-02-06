Tuesday February 11, 2020 will be a public holiday to honour the late former President Daniel Arap Moi, Interior CS Fred Matiang'i has announced.

Conveying the development, Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua stated that the day will be set aside for all Kenyans to have an opportunity to reflect on the life of the Nyayo era president.

"To allow our nation to reflect on President Moi’s momentous role and achievements, and to accord all Kenyans the opportunity to participate in public viewing and the paying of last respects to the former Head of State and Government; the body of President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi shall lie-in-State in Parliament from Saturday, 8th February, 2020 to Monday, 10th February, 2020.

Interior CS Fred Matiang'i declares Tuesday February 11, 2020 a public holiday in honour of the late former President Daniel Arap Moi AFP

" To enable every Kenyan participate in the celebration of the life of President Moi, the Cabinet Secretary for Interior, on the recommendation of this Steering Committee, has declared Tuesday the 11th Day of February, 2020 a Public Holiday of general observance throughout the Republic of Kenya," Mr Kinyua stated.

Plant a tree in memory of Mzee Moi - Joseph Kinyua

The Public Service head further encouraged Kenyans to take part in the State ceremonies that are planned ahead of the burial, which includes a funeral service at Nyayo Stadium on the said public holiday.

"The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies, and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the Late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya.

"In addition to other ways of remembering and honouring the Late Mzee Moi, we encourage each and every Kenyan to plant a tree in his memory or undertake an act of benevolence for the most needy members of our society," the top official recommended.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is on a state visit to the US, is expected to lead the nation in paying last respects to the former President beginning on Saturday when the body will be placed at Parliament.