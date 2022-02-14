CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

In his defense, the tough talking CS denied directing schools to expel homosexual students in boarding schools. He instead said only manipulative and invasive students.

Speaking after commissioning a Competence-Based Curriculum classroom at Parklands Arya Girls Secondary School, the CS sought to make it clear that he was misunderstood.

CS Magoha came under fire after he gave a directive to school heads to expel homosexual students from boarding schools. Magoha said those looking to hop from one bed to another should go to day schools where their parents can handle them.

Pulse Live Kenya

"If you want to hop from one bed to another, then you need to be released to go to a day school where you'll be closer to your parents who are your first responsibility," Magoha said.

He said homosexuals could engage in such activities away from school - adding that the interaction of this students with other students was going to affect them.

“We have no problems with homosexuals who do their business out in the streets, but if you are like the ones we have found, you move from one bed to another," the CS stated.

The remarks sparked angry reactions, with the LGBT community in particular faulting him for profiling students according to their sexual orientation.

Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet of Kenya, an organisation known as the Queer Republic compiled a list of demands for implementation to prevent and curb violence and discrimination towards queer school goers.

Included in the demands is, CS Magoha to attend LGBTQ+ affirming training that would be conducted by LGBTQ+ organizations and groups.

"This training will broaden his knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and to interact with queers and learn about their experiences and lives," read a press statement.

The group also advocated for the adoption of comprehensive sexuality education in the current Kenyan education system.

"This is so as to provide room for young Kenyans to understand sexuality, identity and sexual orientation," stated Queer Republic.