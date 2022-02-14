RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

Authors:

Amos Robi

I said only invasive student should be expelled - CS Magoha

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha has defended himself against comments he made regarding homosexual students in boarding schools saying he was misunderstood.

Recommended articles

In his defense, the tough talking CS denied directing schools to expel homosexual students in boarding schools. He instead said only manipulative and invasive students.

Speaking after commissioning a Competence-Based Curriculum classroom at Parklands Arya Girls Secondary School, the CS sought to make it clear that he was misunderstood.

CS Magoha came under fire after he gave a directive to school heads to expel homosexual students from boarding schools. Magoha said those looking to hop from one bed to another should go to day schools where their parents can handle them.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

"If you want to hop from one bed to another, then you need to be released to go to a day school where you'll be closer to your parents who are your first responsibility," Magoha said.

He said homosexuals could engage in such activities away from school - adding that the interaction of this students with other students was going to affect them.

“We have no problems with homosexuals who do their business out in the streets, but if you are like the ones we have found, you move from one bed to another," the CS stated.

The remarks sparked angry reactions, with the LGBT community in particular faulting him for profiling students according to their sexual orientation.

Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students
Street protest held over Magoha's comments on LGBTQ+ students Pulse Live Kenya

In a letter addressed to the Cabinet of Kenya, an organisation known as the Queer Republic compiled a list of demands for implementation to prevent and curb violence and discrimination towards queer school goers.

Included in the demands is, CS Magoha to attend LGBTQ+ affirming training that would be conducted by LGBTQ+ organizations and groups.

"This training will broaden his knowledge of the LGBTQ+ community and to interact with queers and learn about their experiences and lives," read a press statement.

The group also advocated for the adoption of comprehensive sexuality education in the current Kenyan education system.

"This is so as to provide room for young Kenyans to understand sexuality, identity and sexual orientation," stated Queer Republic.

The group also wants the repeal of Section 162 of Kenya’s colonial-era Penal Code which criminalises sexual acts deemed ‘unnatural’, creating a loop hole for persecution and extortion.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

CS Magoha makes U-turn on gay remarks, says he was misunderstood

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Good news for suppliers as Treasury upgrades IFMIS platform

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

Kidero, Mbadi and Wanga battle to become Homa Bay Governor

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

IEBC declares stand on use of Huduma Namba in August 2022 General Election

Video: Gas explosion survivor explains how he escaped death by a whisker

Video: Gas explosion survivor explains how he escaped death by a whisker

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Raila Odinga appoints Dennis Onsarigo his new press secretary

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

Oscar Sudi makes unprintable accusations about blogger Pauline Njoroge

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

DCI ordered to investigate how inmates sneak phones into prisons

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Raila discusses 'the years ahead' with Indian Prime Minister

Trending

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Black Stars Lounge and Club

Sharpshooter kills Katombi Gang leader escaping on speeding motorbike

File image of Kenyan police officers in action

Wealthy Belgian linked to Sh452 million case deported from Kenya

Belgian Tiktok star, Frank De Tank inside a Lamborghini

CS makes last-minute U-turn on resigning from Cabinet

President Uhuru Kenyatta chairing a past Cabinet meeting