Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has issued a threat to President Uhuru Kenyatta over what he termed as maligning his name.

The Service Party (TSP) leader has accused the President of tarnishing his name at political rallies.

President Kenyatta made reference to the former CS's stint at the Agriculture docket during one of his meetings at Sagana State Lodge.

He stated that Kiunjuri had failed to deliver despite having been given the position.

"I have never attacked anybody including the President but if they continue to attack me, I also have some things to say.

"But I do not want to go that route. I respect leaders and I do not want to fight anybody. The journey I want to go is that of gentlemanly politics. Politics of name-calling belongs to the dustbin," he told the Nation in an interview.

The statement comes just days after he issued a similar threat to the President during a rally in Tharaka Nithi county.

"One thing that we will not allow the President to do is to push us into a corner and continue tarnishing our names. That will not happen. That cannot happen," he stated.