Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i on Thursday ordered the deportation of 4 Chinese nationals who are in police custody following an assault incident in Nairobi.

Matiangi's order came on a day when the courts sent the four to remand for 15 more days after they had already been held for three days to allow for police investigations.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Onkwani heard that the police needed more time to record the statement of the victim in the video clip that went viral.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i orders deportation of 4 Chinese in Kileleshwa caning incident

Chez Wou restaurant incident

The four Chinese nationals have been operating a restaurant in the prime Nairobi suburbs of Kileleshwa where they had hired Kenyan workers.

The workers have since complained of unfair treatment including the physical caning when one is late for work.

The four were identified as Deng Hailan, Chang Yueping, Ou Qiang and Yu Ling were found to have improper documentation for their purpose in the country.

"The perpetrator, one Deng Hailan, a Chinese National who works at the hotel as a chef doesn’t have a work permit. Also arrested were two other chefs Chang Yueping & Ou Qiang who hold expired Visas. Chang holds a work permit but his compatriot doesn’t.

"Yu Ling, a cashier at the hotel holding a visitor’s visa but without a work permit was also arrested," a brief from DCI stated.