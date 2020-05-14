A Kenyan truck driver who allegedly tested positive for Coronavirus while in Uganda has been found to be negative for the infection after a test conducted in Kenya.

The truck driver is said to have been tested at the Malaba border point as he proceeded to Tororo on May 3.

He was later called by the Ugandan authorities on May 7 and informed that his test results had come back positive.

Kenya-Uganda produce conflicting Covid-19 test results for cross-border truck driver

Taita Taveta County Covid -19 Response team were dispatched to retrieve the driver who was at the time in Maungu township heading to Mombasa.

He was isolated at Voi Referral Hospital where Kemri conducted a second test which turned out to be negative.

Health Executive John Mwakima Mwangeka confirmed that the driver had tested negative for a second time on Thursday.

