KFC to get potatoes from Nyandarua county in new deal

In early January, KFC ran out of fries but could not use locally sourced potatoes citing international quality standards not met by the local farmers.

Governor Francis Kimemia has confirmed that his county residents can grow enough of the required potatoes, not just for the food chain but for the global market as well.

“Most of the outlets prefer certain types of potatoes which we cannot really grow as a county. We agreed we can actually grow all the potatoes for you (KFC) and we can meet all requirements; health and quality, we will not only produce for Kenya but also for other markets such as Congo,” Governor Kimemia said in an interview with Citizen Digital.

The farmers will not only benefit from the sale of their produce but also through specialized training that will empower them to use digital platforms to promote their produce.

“KFC and the county will team up to train these cooperative farmers so that they understand the basics. We are registering all the farmers in the country and they will be put on a digital platform where we will be able to put those in cooperative in a regime of their own and be able to support them,” stated Kimemia.

Farmers in the region have for long lamented about the pricing of potatoes calling on the government to chip in and regulate potato prices to shield them from brokers as well as in the creation of a level playing field with imported potatoes.