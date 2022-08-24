Alfred Mutua's farewell message as he leaves Machakos White House [Video]

Mutua thanked Kenyans, specifically those whom he served as the first governor of Machakos for 10 years since 2013.

He celebrated his wins, describing himself as the best governor in Kenya and Africa.

“I thank the people of Kenya and more so the people of Machakos for giving me an opportunity for me to serve you as your governor for two terms.

“I also thank God for enabling me to be recognised as the best governor in the country of Kenya and even more so in the continent of Africa, all in the service of mwananchi and that’s why we are here to say thank you very much and God bless you all,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The farewell video was recorded inside the Machakos County Government headquarters which is aptly nicknamed White House.

The clip also showed the outgoing governor reflecting on some of the trophies and memorabilia in his office before finally stepping out, signifying his exit from the governor's seat.

Mutua, during the official launch two years ago, said that the construction cost approximately Sh350 million.

“The ‘Machakos White House’ besides its gigantic size, sits on 2.5 acres of land in the ambience of the slopes of Kiima Kimwe hill-the historic fortress of the father of the famous veteran freedom fighter, the late Joseph Paul Ngei,” reads an excerpt of its description on the Machakos County Government website.

It is made up of the West Wing and East Wing. The West Wing has the office of the governor and the chief of staff.

It also has meeting rooms where the county boss hosts high-level delegations and dignitaries.

The East wing holds the office of the first lady, the governor's advisors and other county officials.

Pulse Live Kenya

Mutua will be handing over to Wavinya Ndeti who won the August 9 election on a Wiper party ticket, edging out Johnstone Muthama of UDA and Nzioka Waita of Chama Cha Uzalendo.