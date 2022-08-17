RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Education CS George Magoha has given the way forward for schools if Kenyans will be required to repeat the presidential election

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha

Education CS George Magoha has expressed confidence that the school calendar will not suffer any more disruptions even if the Supreme Court orders for a repeat of the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Wednesday, August 17, Magoha said that it was possible to have students in school and conduct an election.

The ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a day's activity, according to Magoha, who noted that despite schools serving as polling places.

Education CS George Magoha
Education CS George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

Even though schools are being used as polling places, Magoha remarked that the ministry would prefer to retain pupils in school than send them home because voting is a one-day event.

"They (students) can be asked to play games and stay in their hostels," he said, reaffirming that schools would open on Thursday, August 18 after closing on August 2.

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Kahi Indimuli has warned Education CS George Magoha that the prolonged closure of schools would affect students.

Indimuli said that CS Magoha needs to convene a crisis to address the concerns raised by headteachers.

He argued that should the school reopening be pushed any further, students would have trouble preparing for KCSE, KCPE and the transition to Grade 6.

The Kenya National Examinations Council was expected to open a portal from August 15-30 for Grade 6 learners to select Junior High schools in readiness for placement.

Students had started preparations for examinations, which is the most important period for candidates.

"If we delay further, the CS may need to call a meeting to discuss the way forward. We will see if we will be able to sit exams in December,” he noted.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli addressing the media
Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli addressing the media Kenya Secondary School Heads Association Chairman Kahi Indimuli addressing the media Pulse Live Kenya

All the basic education institutions remained closed from August 2 as the country was preparing to hold the August 9, General Election.

The schools would have reopened on August 11, but the date was pushed to August 15 and then August 18.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

President-elect Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

President-elect Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

Nobody is perfect - Magoha apologises for offensive utterances

CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

CS Magoha: What happens if Supreme Court orders repeat presidential election

Judge throws out CJ Koome's new rules on hearing of presidential results petition

Judge throws out CJ Koome's new rules on hearing of presidential results petition

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Why Supreme Court changed venue of hearing Raila's presidential election petition

Ruto expected to respond to Raila's rejection of the presidential election results

Ruto expected to respond to Raila's rejection of the presidential election results

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Police reveal new information on death of IEBC Returning Officer

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station

A general view taken on March 26, 2015 in Nairobi shows the Kenyan parliament, as President Uhuru Kenyatta addresses two Houses the Senate and the National Assembly. President Kenyatta's speech comes against the backdrop of rising corruption and insecurity in the country. AFP PHOTO/SIMON MAINA (Photo credit should read SIMON MAINA/AFP via Getty Images)

Live Blog: List of MPs elected to Parliament