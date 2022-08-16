RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Authors:

Amos Robi

Odinga defined the announcement by Chebukati as a blatant disregard of the constitution

Raila Odinga
Raila Odinga

Azimio One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga has spoken after the declaration of the presidential election results which saw the former prime minister lose to Kenya Kwanza's William Ruto.

In a comprehensive statement at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga said the results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati Odinga said the results were null and void.

Odinag said the country was facing a legal crisis as a result of the announcement made by the IEBC chairperson insisting that the role of the commission has in the past led to a crisis.

Odinga said he was going to pursue the matter with all legal means urging his supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

Odinga praised the four commissioners who held a separate press conference saying that they should have no fear as Kenyans were protecting them.

More to follow...

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Dissenting IEBC commissioners shed more light into 'opaque' tallying process [Video]

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Observer group reveals tactics used to monitor elections

Raila Odinga to address nation after 5th presidential election loss

Raila Odinga to address nation after 5th presidential election loss

Ex-IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

Ex-IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

I've packed my bags, I'm ready – Miguna hints at comeback

I've packed my bags, I'm ready – Miguna hints at comeback

Missing IEBC official found dead

Missing IEBC official found dead

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Powers and privileges Ruto is enjoying as President-elect

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Heads of State lead the world in congratulating Ruto [List]

Trending

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Results from Kenya's 2022 elections

2022 presidential candidates Dr William Ruto (Kenya Kwanza) and Raila Odinga (Azimio)

LIVE: Presidential election results

Governors elect George Natembeya of Trans Nzoia and Wesley Rotich of Elgeyo Marakwet

New governors-elect in 42 counties, confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga and Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua during a campaign rally in Lodwar, Turkana County on April 03, 2022

Karua responds after Ruto beat Raila in her polling station