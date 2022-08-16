Raila Odinga announces next move after declaration of presidential election results

In a comprehensive statement at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Odinga said the results announced by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairperson Wafula Chebukati Odinga said the results were null and void.

Odinag said the country was facing a legal crisis as a result of the announcement made by the IEBC chairperson insisting that the role of the commission has in the past led to a crisis.

Odinga said he was going to pursue the matter with all legal means urging his supporters not to take the law into their own hands.

Odinga praised the four commissioners who held a separate press conference saying that they should have no fear as Kenyans were protecting them.