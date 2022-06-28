David Ndii told his wife bribery is grounds for divorce

Ndii was responding to a conversation on social media, in which he was asked to give his stand on corruption in regards to his wife’s 2022 candidature in the Kiambu governor's election.

He narrated an incident where Ms Gatabaki was offered a car as a bribe but turned it down.

“My wife was offered 'assistance' to purchase a car if she bought a particular make (she was procuring about 40 4WDs for her organisation). I assured her accepting the bribe was grounds for divorce. I don’t preach what I practice,” David Ndii said.

David Ndii said that he had paid bribes more than once, despite not wanting his wife to do so.

"I also pay bribes, but I don’t accept," the economist added while acknowledging that he has associated with politicians who had doubtful morals.

"Yes, I associate with venal politicians. It's either that or you don’t participate in politics. I am not in politics to make friends," Ndii commented.

Mwende Gatabaki bets on rosy CV to become governor

In a past interview with Nation, Mwende stated that after being head hunted by President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2014, she is now ripe to become the next governor of Kiambu on a Safina party ticket.

She left a lucrative job as a senior advisor to the African Development Bank President to serve in the Jubilee government as the director-general of the Kenya Citizens and Foreign Nationals Management Services where she led a team of 9 directors to create the eCitizen and Huduma Centers.

Mwende said she was born and raised in Kiambu which at the time was leading in terms of education and agriculture and now wants the county to live up to its potential.

She is the daughter of Senior Chief Peter Gatabaki of Thakwa who is also a former Githunguri MP.

Mwende Gatabaki's Profile

Mwende started her education at Githunguri Primary School then went to Limuru Girls before joining Kenyatta University for her degree in Mathematics.

Mrs Ndii afterwards attended Salford University for a post-graduate diploma in computer technology between 1994 and 1996, and United States International University for a master's degree in management and organizational development between 1994 and 1996.

She spent 4 years at USAID as network admin then moved to KWS as an IT manager, then to UNICEF and in 2004 was appointed the group GM at Kenya Tea Development Agency.

She left after six years to become the AFDB special advisor and chief operations officer for client division services after which she was poached by President Kenyatta.