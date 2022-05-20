DCI releases photos of 'Basmati Babes' accused of drugging clubgoers in Nairobi

The DCI accused the women of preying on unsuspecting men and spiking their drinks before robbing them.

According to authorities, the women were trained to pick out wealthy targets from a crowd of revellers by monitoring their behaviour, drinks of choice, and dressing.

“Most of them have been arrested before, but Muvota always came to their aid by approaching the complainants and refunding them back their money,” read an excerpt of DCI’s statement.

The report also alleged that most of the women had been arrested but were bailed out by Muvota who knew how to silence the victims.

Some of the clubs targeted by the gang included Switch in Kasarani, Whisky River along Kiambu road, Red Lion in Ruaka, Oklahoma Choma Zone, Lacascada, Aroma, Backroom, Mkwanju, and Dragon.

“Most of these cases often went unreported since the drugged men are mainly married and respectable people in society who wouldn’t wish to let out the skeletons in their cupboards. With Muvota gone after the bitter fallout with his second in command who is currently at large, the Pishori empire has been left without a leader,” the DCI statement continued.

It was reported that the deceased worked with a network of 50 ladies, many of who have gone into hiding or left the city.

“Most of the women have left the city in droves to their rural areas, from where they are monitoring how things unfold. They better get used to life in the village because it will not be business as usual in the city.

“Bar owners are equally advised to be on the lookout for suspicious women, out to spike drinks in entertainment spots and report to authorities immediately,” the DCI warned.

Police officers are also hunting for one Dennis Karani who was termed the main suspect in Muvota’s murder.

According to a statement from the DCI, detectives are looking for Dennis Karani Gachoki who is said to be armed and dangerous.

The statement also disclosed that Muvota and Karani had recently fallen over the sharing of proceeds from their alleged drinks spiking syndicate.

The authorities added that forensic cyber detectives picked Karani’s last signal deep inside Burnt Forest, hours after the murder.

“We believe that the suspect has already crossed the border to a neighbouring country. Should you have any information that may lead to the arrest of Gachoki, do not hesitate to contact us on #FichuakwaDCI 0800 722 203,” the DCI urged.