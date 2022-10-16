RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Former MP William Chepkut's wife in court over burial plans and wealth

Charles Ouma

I ask them about properties and they threaten me...They called the police and had me locked up for four hours-Milcah Jepngetich Samoei

An undated photo of William Chepkut
An undated photo of William Chepkut

Divisions have erupted in the late former Ainabkoi Member of Parliament William Chepkut’s family with one of his wives taking the matter to court amid a tussle over burial plans and property.

Milcah Jepngetich Samoei who maintains that she was married to the deceased in April 1998 and have two children together told the court that she has been excluded, roughed up and even detained by police as a section of the deceased family.

The grieving widow expressed concerns that her husband may not get a befitting sendoff due to the "secretive manner” in which the whole process is being conducted. Band sought the court’s intervention.

The suit singles out Chepkut’s cousin James Kiptoo, brother Daniel Kiprotich, sister Monicah Chepkorir, the deceased’s two other wives Betsy Birgen and Dassie Ambassie, and Lee Funeral Home as respondents/defendants in the case that was filed by lawyer Danstan Omari.

Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut’s son and wife Milcah Jepngetich Samoei addressing the press on October 15 to protest their exclusion from burial plans
Former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut’s son and wife Milcah Jepngetich Samoei addressing the press on October 15 to protest their exclusion from burial plans Pulse Live Kenya

“…the Applicant is apprehensive that these are plans to disinherit her from the estate of the deceased.

“…unless this matter is dispensed with and determined on a priority basis and ex- parte orders granted on the principle of equal protection and benefit of the law, irreparable damage and torture will be vested upon the Plaintiff/Applicant together with her children.” Read the court papers.

Living in fear

In a separate press conference, flanked by her son, the widow expressed concerns over her life and claimed that the deceased’s family has been hostile to them.

“I feel intimidated, I ask them about properties and they threaten me. The other day I was at Mheshimiwa’s place and they called the police and had me locked up for four hours. If the family is taking care of other women, why not consider me?

“I don't know what my kids will inherit, is my safety secured? Will my children go to school? I want the State to protect me, I don't think I'm safe with my in-laws.” She lamented.

