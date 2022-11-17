Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi

In attendance were Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei representing the National Police Service (NPS), the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer and a representative from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) which is under the Administration Police Service.

Speaking after the meeting, Governor Sakaja announced that his administration and the law enforcement officers had reached an understanding over how the matter will be handled.

Pulse Live Kenya

"We’ve mapped out our joint efforts. Nairobi will be safe. Mavijanaa… (young people) vile niliwashow… (just like I'd told you)," the Governor stated.

While the officials did not disclose the details of their plan to restore security, the first immediate action has been the deployment of General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) on patrol in the city.

Pulse Live Kenya

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki also announced that the Nairobi NPS leadership and command structure had been changed to address the issue of insecurity.

"We also agreed the police will work urgently on the containment of crime in Nairobi and other major urban centers including the insecurity in the North Rift.

"This will effectively deal with the criminals engaging in City muggings," Prof. Kindiki reiterated.