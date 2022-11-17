Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday morning held a closed-door meeting with top security officials to discuss the concerns raised over rising insecurity in the capital.
Governor Sakaja holds high-level meeting over insecurity in Nairobi
Sakaja met with top-level security officials at his City Hall office on Thursday morning to deliberate on the insecurity concerns raised by Nairobians
Recommended articles
In attendance were Nairobi Regional Police Commander Adamson Bungei representing the National Police Service (NPS), the Regional Criminal Investigation Officer and a representative from the Critical Infrastructure Protection Unit (CIPU) which is under the Administration Police Service.
Speaking after the meeting, Governor Sakaja announced that his administration and the law enforcement officers had reached an understanding over how the matter will be handled.
"We’ve mapped out our joint efforts. Nairobi will be safe. Mavijanaa… (young people) vile niliwashow… (just like I'd told you)," the Governor stated.
While the officials did not disclose the details of their plan to restore security, the first immediate action has been the deployment of General Service Unit (GSU) and the Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) on patrol in the city.
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki also announced that the Nairobi NPS leadership and command structure had been changed to address the issue of insecurity.
"We also agreed the police will work urgently on the containment of crime in Nairobi and other major urban centers including the insecurity in the North Rift.
"This will effectively deal with the criminals engaging in City muggings," Prof. Kindiki reiterated.
The Thursday meeting followed a previous meeting Governor Sakaja attended with national security bosses; Inspector General Japheth Koome, DIGs Edward Mbugua & Noor Gabow, DCI boss Mohammed Amin on Monday.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke