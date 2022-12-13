ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Miriam Mwende

Political pundits hurl insults at each other over first daughter Charlene Ruto's latest philanthropic effort

Political analyst Herman Manyora, first daughter Charlene Ruto and political commentator Benji Ndolo
Political analyst Herman Manyora, first daughter Charlene Ruto and political commentator Benji Ndolo

University of Nairobi lecturer Herman Manyora and political commentator Benji Ndolo are locked in a nasty war of words online expressing their divergent views of first daughter Charlene Ruto's public appearances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The first daughter has recently gained prominence and sparked numerous discussions online for interesting photos of herself during public events and some from her private life.

Ms Ruto's disclosure of her days at the university and how she is making strides with her charitable foundation also provided fodder for online commentators who criticised and praised her in equal measure.

Charlene Ruto
Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Charlene Ruto comes out to defend 'smokie-kachumbari' hustle

Her latest post entailed giving food donations to residents of the low-income neighbourhood Kibra as they celebrated Jamhuri Day on Monday. She captioned the photos indicating that it was her Christmas gift to the residents.

In a tweet, Manyora advised the first daughter, "Let it be said by a third party. It comes out better," sparking the exchange with Ndolo.

An irate Benji commented on Manyora's tweet with "Please, advice your own daughter on matters studio tea. Thanks," and Manyora fired back with: "We’ve given up on you on two things: on growing up; and on that other little thing of manhood."

Their altercation further deteriorated into insults with Ndolo name-calling Manyora with a series of unprintable words.

Herman Manyora and Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto
Herman Manyora and Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya
Herman Manyora and Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto
Herman Manyora and Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Manyora is an outspoken supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga while Ndolo identifies himself as a political strategist, and has been spotted severally at State House Nairobi following President William Ruto's succession.

The lecturer had the last word in their public spat with a tweet: "Just be a man; if you’re one."

Concerned fans inquired about Ndolo's well-being, with some noting that the replies to Manyora had been out of character. Ndolo dismissed the concerns with more backhanded remarks.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Why Governor Orengo is going to work with Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ida Odinga takes on Nyanza politicians criticising Raila

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

Ruto keeps promise and awards scholarships to Kenyans

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

How Junet, Mucheru, Makau Mutua cost Raila presidency - Kanchory

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

Ruto awards Bohra community leader highest state award

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

President Ruto honours CNN Hero of 2022 Nelly Cheboi

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

Education CS announces date for the release of 2022 KCPE results

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

29-year-old Kenyan tech founder crowned CNN Hero of 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Radio Africa CEO Patrick Quarcoo

Kiss 100's parent company announces mass firing

The light aircraft in which David Rudisha was travelling in when it crash-landed on December 10,2022

David Rudisha taken to hospital after surviving plane crash

Police visit Rixxos Lounge in Kitengela on December 8, 2022

Video: Rixxos Lounge employees defend boss after police probe altercation with lady staffer

President William Ruto inspecting a guard of honour during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Ruto invites Facebook, Google bosses to Jamuhuri Day Celebrations