Herman Manyora, Benji Ndolo in nasty exchange over Charlene Ruto

The first daughter has recently gained prominence and sparked numerous discussions online for interesting photos of herself during public events and some from her private life.

Ms Ruto's disclosure of her days at the university and how she is making strides with her charitable foundation also provided fodder for online commentators who criticised and praised her in equal measure.

Her latest post entailed giving food donations to residents of the low-income neighbourhood Kibra as they celebrated Jamhuri Day on Monday. She captioned the photos indicating that it was her Christmas gift to the residents.

In a tweet, Manyora advised the first daughter, "Let it be said by a third party. It comes out better," sparking the exchange with Ndolo.

An irate Benji commented on Manyora's tweet with "Please, advice your own daughter on matters studio tea. Thanks," and Manyora fired back with: "We’ve given up on you on two things: on growing up; and on that other little thing of manhood."

Their altercation further deteriorated into insults with Ndolo name-calling Manyora with a series of unprintable words.

Manyora is an outspoken supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga while Ndolo identifies himself as a political strategist, and has been spotted severally at State House Nairobi following President William Ruto's succession.

The lecturer had the last word in their public spat with a tweet: "Just be a man; if you’re one."