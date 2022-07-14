RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

Authors:

Amos Robi

The prosecution team requested a warrant of arrest for Maribe

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court
TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

The hearing of slain Businesswoman Monica Kimani’s case was postponed after one of the accused persons, ex- Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe failed to appear in court citing sickness.

Recommended articles

High Court judge Grace Nzioka was convinced by Maribe’s defence team not to issue a warrant of arrest for the journalist as she had never missed to appear for any hearing of the case. According to her lawyers, Maribe was hospitalized at a city medical facility although there was no proof of her illness presented in court.

“She has been appearing in court without fail and has been traumatized by this case as indicated earlier. Give her a benefit of doubt,” her lawyer Hassan Nandwa said in her defence.

The push for the issuance of the warrant of arrest came from the prosecution team who said the lack of documentation proving the former journalist’s illness was not convincing to the court . The Judge however postponed the trial to July 18,2022.

READ: We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake

Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court
Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court Jowie Irungu and Jackie Maribe when they appeared in court Pulse Live Kenya

Jackie Maribe and Joseph ‘Jowie’ Irungu are accused of killing Monica Kimani in her apartment at Lamuria gardens in Kilimani in September 19, 2018.

In the last hearing of the case, the prosecution team presented various evidences among them clothes, swabs of blood substances, DNA samples, a firearm and bullet which were found in the scene of crime and from Maribe’s apartment.

According to the Prosecution witness, Jowie Irungu visited Monica at her house shortly after she arrived from South Sudan. He was dressed in a maroon cap, a grey coat and a white kanzu and that she introduced him to her neighbor as a security person.

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her fiance Jowie
TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her fiance Jowie TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her fiance Jowie Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 Journalists summoned by court in the Maribe-Jowie murder case

When the hearing resumes Chief Inspector Maxwell Otieno is expected to proceed with the his testimony who says the that Maribe's car was spotted close to the scene of the murder and that she was seen in the same car the night the late Kimani was killed.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

Why Brookside has sued Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

Why Brookside has sued Nyali MP Mohamed Ali

President Kenyatta saves Kenyans after fuel prices review

President Kenyatta saves Kenyans after fuel prices review

Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

Uhuru awards family members, Kanze Dena & Atwoli top state honours

Fuel tanker accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika road [PHOTOS]

Fuel tanker accident causes traffic snarl-up along Thika road [PHOTOS]

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Uhuru mourns State House employee Peter Wanjohi's mother

Uhuru mourns State House employee Peter Wanjohi's mother

Traffic officer on Sh20K salary on the spot for wealth over Sh30M

Traffic officer on Sh20K salary on the spot for wealth over Sh30M

Pastor Ng'ang'a goes after Professor Wajakoyah over his weed agenda

Pastor Ng'ang'a goes after Professor Wajakoyah over his weed agenda

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Uhuru's Sh100M gift to Eliud Kipchoge finally ready

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Eliud Kipchoge at a State House cocktail party in Nairobi on September 8, 2021

Uhuru appoints new KNEC chair

President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kenyatta University VC sacked days after squabble with Uhuru

Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Paul Wainaina sacked

Only survivor in Mombasa-Nairobi highway accident reveals last moments before tragedy

Costly blunder that left 18 dead in Friday accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway