Paul Gicheru's unusual behaviour before death

Denis Mwangi

Family lawyer reveals Paul Gicheru was not himself during his final days

An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru
An undated photo of the late lawyer Paul Gicheru

The lawyer representing the family of the late Paul Gicheru has revealed the deceased’s last moments before he was found dead on Monday, September 26, 2022.

Speaking on Tuesday, Gicheru’s family lawyer John Khaminwa disclosed that his behaviour was a bit unusual in his last days.

It appears as if Paul Gicheru was not himself, he was in a stressful condition. What I’m reading on social media that he probably ate some food and so on, doesn’t appear to be so,” he said during an interview with a local media house.

Veteran lawyer, Senior Counsel Dr John Khaminwa
Veteran lawyer, Senior Counsel Dr John Khaminwa Pulse Live Kenya

Khaminwa added that the family was waiting for the release of the police report as well as the results of the postmortem.

"The cause of death is not really known because it is being investigated by the police. I have talked to the senior officers who are investigating the death. They were here yesterday.

"The best we can do is not to make reckless allegations. Let us find out what the investigators will come up with. We may decide to have a postmortem to look at the internal organs of his body," he stated.

Khaminwa said that Gicheru’s wife was overwhelmed by the news of his death and was mourning at the family home in Karen.

"Gicheru's wife is currently at the family's Karen home ahead of the expected autopsy report.

"It is a devastating story. The death was shocking to the family and the wife is stressed about the loss. One child is in hospital too," the family lawyer said.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]
Lawyer Paul Gicheru during an interview with Standard Group reporters at his office in Nairobi on February 04, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard] Pulse Live Kenya

His death comes just months after the ICC closed his defence before Trial Chamber II Judge Maria Samba.

He denied accusations of witness tampering after the prosecutor claimed that he was used to interfering with witnesses who testified against President William Ruto in his ICC case.

Gicheru was accused of corruptly influencing witnesses who were set to testify by paying bribes and drawing up affidavits they used to withdraw their testimony to the court.

Trial judge Miatta Maria Samba stated that the court would consider the evidence and provide a verdict—conviction or acquittal—within a reasonable amount of time.

READ: Paul Gicheru surrenders to ICC in the Netherlands

In his defence, Gicheru did not call witnesses. Instead, he disputed the testimony of eight prosecution witnesses and the papers that were offered as evidence in court.

The lawyer was relatively unknown to the general public before the start of the ICC proceedings.

