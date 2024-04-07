The sports category has moved to a new website.

Kimani Ngunjiri surfaces with claims of dirty dealings within UDA after fallout

Charles Ouma

From allegations of grabbing land, including in Nakuru where he hails from to links with the fake fertilizers scandal, Ngunjiri had his list full as he launched the scathing attack on Sunday

Former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri
Barely a week after announcing his exit from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has continued his scathing attack.

The former lawmaker who addressed the press in Nakuru on Sunday shared what he claimed to be dirty dealings within the party, roping in notable and prominent figures within the party.

From allegations of grabbing land, including in Nakuru where he hails from to links with the fake fertilizers scandal, Ngunjiri had his list full.

The Bahati MP claimed that notable public figures are responsible for the fake fertilizer scandal rocking the country, with soil and in some cases, small stones and animal waste reportedly being packaged and sold to farmers as fertilizers.

He opined that the party was hijacked by certain individuals who he did not mention who have created a mess, noting that the ground will be very hostile.

"If we remain with one party, UDA, you know the ground will be very hostile. The fake fertiliser being distributed, the people doing that are from here. The people grabbing land all over are from the same system."

"When you come to Nakuru County, there is a problem. You know the mess that has been done here. The party (UDA) now belongs to individuals and you know that. The issue has brought forth many problems and because of that, I want to step aside," he stated.

File image of former Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri sandwitched between UDA party leaders, President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua
Ngunjiri who announced on Wednesday this week that he has ditched UDA party declared that he would join a party within the Kenya Kwanza outfit in the interest of peace.

"Our government has almost 18 parties which came together to form a coalition. I saw that I should leave the UDA party to those it belongs to.

"I will look for one party within the rest of the other 17 parties which has no dispute with another here in Nakuru because I want peace." The former lawmaker asserted.

Claims of being shortchanged

The former lawmaker who was a close ally of President William Ruto lamented that loyal UDA members were shortchanged, citing himself as an example when he announced his exit.

Kimani Ngunjiri
Kimani Ngunjiri Lands Chief Administrative Secretary

“I want to say in this media and everybody in Kenya to hear me, I am not in UDA. I will never wear yellow.

“Somebody like me, they were giving people positions, where am I? I was almost dying fighting for UDA.” The former MP noted.

Notably, Kimani Ngunjiri was appointed to serve as Lands Chief Administrative Secretary before a court ruling that saw all CASs sent packing.

