You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

Speaking on Kalonzo’s long record in leadership, Sonko argued that it placed him best to deputize the former prime minister adding that the former vice president came with more than five million votes which would be a major boost for Raila’s bid for the presidency.

“Kalonzo has over 3.5 million votes nationally, my votes are about 1.5 million and my votes are under Kalonzo which makes him have over 5 million votes, I would urge Raila Odinga to be keen with those surrounding him as they are the ones misleading him,” Sonko stated.

Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko guaranteed Raila that he was going to be the next president only if he onboarded the wiper party boss as his running mate.

The former Nairobi governor further said that Kalonzo is a peacemaker whose peacekeeping efforts go beyond the national boundaries using his time in South Sudan as an example.

Kalonzo recently made it clear that he was not going to attend the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews. Kalonzo described the vetting process as demeaning hence his decision not to show up.

"I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it," Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remarked.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio advisory committee is expected to vet the coalition’s running mate from May 4th, to May 10th, after which Raila Odinga will announce the winner in public.

So far at least 20 names have been submitted for consideration as Raila Odinga's running mate. The Jubilee Party has submitted the names of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for consideration as presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate.