RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

Authors:

Amos Robi

Sonko says Kalonzo has over 5 million votes which will be key in his presidential bid

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko

Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant Mike Sonko has urged Azimio presidential aspirant Raila Odinga to pick Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate if he intends to win the August presidential polls.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Kalonzo’s long record in leadership, Sonko argued that it placed him best to deputize the former prime minister adding that the former vice president came with more than five million votes which would be a major boost for Raila’s bid for the presidency.

“Kalonzo has over 3.5 million votes nationally, my votes are about 1.5 million and my votes are under Kalonzo which makes him have over 5 million votes, I would urge Raila Odinga to be keen with those surrounding him as they are the ones misleading him,” Sonko stated.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko Mike Sonko Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko guaranteed Raila that he was going to be the next president only if he onboarded the wiper party boss as his running mate.

The former Nairobi governor further said that Kalonzo is a peacemaker whose peacekeeping efforts go beyond the national boundaries using his time in South Sudan as an example.

Kalonzo recently made it clear that he was not going to attend the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews. Kalonzo described the vetting process as demeaning hence his decision not to show up.

"I want to tell all Kenyans that I will not attend the said process. I find the entire thing demeaning to my person and will therefore distance myself from it," Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka remarked.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally
Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka addressing voters at a past rally Pulse Live Kenya

The Azimio advisory committee is expected to vet the coalition’s running mate from May 4th, to May 10th, after which Raila Odinga will announce the winner in public.

So far at least 20 names have been submitted for consideration as Raila Odinga's running mate. The Jubilee Party has submitted the names of Murang’a Woman Rep Sabina Chege and former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth for consideration as presidential hopeful Raila Odinga’s running mate.

ODM has endorsed Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, Narc nominated Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu while Narc Kenya forwarded the name of former Justice Minister Martha Karua.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Terror suspect declines freedom after being found innocent by court

Terror suspect declines freedom after being found innocent by court

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

Thugs strike Kibaki's home 3 days after burial [Photos]

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

You can't be president without Kalonzo - Sonko tells Raila

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

Atwoli demands firing of CS Chelgui after Uhuru's 3-day ultimatum expired

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

IEBC issues fresh warning to political parties

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

Independent candidates lament signatures demand by IEBC

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

KDF boss meets and highest-ranking US military officer [Details]

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

CS Mucheru hits back at Ruto team over poll rigging allegations

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Attackers surprised as target turns out to be senior GSU officer

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp