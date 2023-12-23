The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mike Sonko reveals how Ruto helped after wife's dramatic arrest over Moi's stolen car

Charles Ouma

Flying squad officers spotted Sonko's wife driving the car that the former governor bought from Ruto, leading to a dramatic chase and arrest.

File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with President William Ruto
File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with President William Ruto

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has recounted an incident in which his wife was arrested after a dramatic chase by flying squad officers over former President Daniel Moi’s stolen car.

Recommended articles

While celebrating President William Ruto’s birthday on December 22, 2023, Sonko recounted that he bought a Range Rove, previously owned by Moi from Ruto at a time when the president was the Minister for Agriculture.

“19 years ago, when I was a nobody in the political arena of this country, I bought a Range Rover registration number KAQ 535W for 8,000,000/= from the then minister for Agriculture and MP Eldoret North Hon. @WilliamsRuto (current president). This motor vehicle happened to be the same one that was being used by the former retired president, the late Daniel Arap Moi.” Sonko wrote.

After buying the car, one of Moi’s cars was reported to have been stolen with detectives sent to track and recover the stolen car and arrest suspects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was a time when one of Moi's cars was reported to have been stolen, and the police mistook it for this particular vehicle that i had bought from the birthday boy through a car dealer, Mr. Nganga Mundia, who also happened to have formally introduced me to him in 2004." He narrated.

READ: Watch Mike Sonko splash Sh1.03 million on alcohol as birthday gift for Uhuru

As Sonko’s wife was driving to a supermarket in Buruburu, flying squad officers flagged the car, mistaking it for the stolen one and stopped it.

File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with President William Ruto
File image of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko with President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Speeding off out of panic, dramatic chase and arrest

ADVERTISEMENT

His wife however sped off, leading to a dramatic chase that would see her arrested and leave their children badly traumatized.

“I vividly remember one morning my wife and children were driving to Uchumi supermarket in buruburu when they were spotted and stopped by the flying squad team that had mistaken the car with the stolen one that belonged to the retired president. Out of panic, my wife sped off, but the flying squad team pursued her, arrested her, and confiscated the car at Buruburu police station. Our kids were not detained but got very traumatized, though.” He added.

The former governor narrated that he contacted Ruto who liaised with former President Moi’s PA to release a statement clarifying that Sonko’s car was not the one stolen.

With the registration details of the car splashed all over the media following the incident, Sonko decided to request for change of number plate but encountered obstacles.

ADVERTISEMENT

He would once again come knocking on Ruto’s door to have the registration details of the car in question changed and got the assistance he needed without hesitation.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

Uhuru calls in live during Ruiru church event, donates 1 million

4 dead as bus ferrying passengers from Nairobi ploughs through roadside traders

4 dead as bus ferrying passengers from Nairobi ploughs through roadside traders

Hussein Mohamed defends Ruto amid backlash over Christmas gifts to Sugoi neighbours

Hussein Mohamed defends Ruto amid backlash over Christmas gifts to Sugoi neighbours

6 controversial deaths in Kasarani with casualties falling from apartments in 2023

6 controversial deaths in Kasarani with casualties falling from apartments in 2023

Mike Sonko reveals how Ruto helped after wife's dramatic arrest over Moi's stolen car

Mike Sonko reveals how Ruto helped after wife's dramatic arrest over Moi's stolen car

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

Murdered blogger Snipper's last minutes alive & cause of death revealed

47 injured in accident along Londiani - Muhoroni Road

47 injured in accident along Londiani - Muhoroni Road

MCA among 2 nabbed by authorities in major drug bust

MCA among 2 nabbed by authorities in major drug bust

Gov't announces 1,700 healthcare jobs abroad paying up to Sh195K [How to Apply]

Gov't announces 1,700 healthcare jobs abroad paying up to Sh195K [How to Apply]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 oldest African countries

Top 10 oldest African countries

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu at Lenana School during the release of the Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates

How to check Form One selection results for 2023 KCPE candidates online via mobile

Popular 1824 club in Nairobi

Truth about Nairobi's popular 1824 club shutting down

The vehicle involved in an accident in Mbooni on Saturday evening

Witnesses raise questions on Saturday accident that killed 10 & left 7 in hospital