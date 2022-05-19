Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Winnie Wambui said she had been married to Mugota for more than 10 years before his death but never knew his friends or what he did to make a living.

“When we met, he told me that he was a former police officer. However, I never got to see any pictures of him in police uniform, or at his workstation,” she stated.

The 34-year-old woman told the police that Mugota lived a very reclusive life and she barely took interest in understanding his professional life.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I knew little about his work life. However, I remember him telling me that he bought and sold land after quitting the police service,” Wambui disclosed.

The couple lived along Kenyatta Road in Kiambu County where he had built a house. She added that he barely slept away from home.

“He was secretive; I never knew any of his friends. However, he used to receive numerous calls from women. I couldn’t ask him who they were because he detested being questioned,” said Wambui.

According to the police statement, Mugota never drank alcohol, smoked, or permitted his wife to phone or text him.

“From the word go, he set the rule that I should never call him when he was away from home. He used to say: ‘nikikutaka, nitakutafuta (When I need you, I’ll call you),” she said.

Mugota linked to drugging gangs

Mugota was under probe after authorities suspected him to be part of a criminal gang operating within the city.

It is said that the gang is involved in the administering of drugs to revellers in Nairobi clubs before robbing them of valuable items.

"It is difficult to comprehend how heartless human beings can become, whether it is vengeance or any other reason, it is impossible to comprehend because nothing was stolen from the victim," Kasarani OCPD, Peter Mwanzo told the media.

According to the officers who examined the crime scene, several ID cards concealed in six different wallets were found.

Phones and laptop computers suspected of being stolen were also found from the car.

The police are also looking into a case of drugging after a lady whose identity card was found in the victim's vehicle stated that she lost Sh200,000 after being intoxicated in a club.

It is said that Mugota was known as Keupe within the city’s criminal gangs.