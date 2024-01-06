The sports category has moved to a new website.

'Nairobi sea-ty haiwork' – Babu Owino teams up with Mike Sonko to roast Sakaja

Charles Ouma

Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja found himself under fire after several roads and parts of Nairobi were left flooded after a few hours of rain despite the huge sum of money that was recently splashed to clear the city’s drainage.

Flooding was reported in several estates with residents having to wade through water to access their homes.

Roads across the city as well as pathways were left flooded after a few hours of rain on Friday afternoon.

Transport was also paralysed with vehicles partially submerged in water along major roads., with traffic jams reported across major city roads.

The events of the day saw Kenyans question how the situation would look like if the rains continued for even just a day, leave alone weeks.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament (MP) Babu Owino jumped at the opportunity to slam Sakaja, twisting the governor’s “lazima i-work” slogan against to convey that Nairobi city was basically reduced to a sea after just a few hours of rain, claiming that billions had been spent.

"At least Ksh2 Billion was withdrawn from Nairobi County by Mr Dimples to mitigate floods in Nairobi akakula pesa. Hii ni Nairobi siku ya leo. Kazi ya dimples ni ulevi, PR, uwizi na sherehe. Nairobi sea-ty haiwork," The lawmaker wrote on X.

READ: Willis Raburu cites reason for resignation from Nairobi County job after 4 months

Mike Sonko's wake-up call to Sakaja and millions spent by county

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko also weighed in, urging Sakaja to wake up.

"The governor needs to wake up. I also used to have fun but when it came to work, I performed. You are sleeping now the rains have come to carry us away," Sonko stated.

As part of its preparation for enhanced rains, Sakaja splashed millions to clear drainages across the city, claiming that some had been clogged for over two decades and assured residents that perennial flooding that had become synonymous with the city during rains would be averted with Sh2 billion saved.

“In some areas, we unclogged water pathways and storm drainage systems that were full of garbage possibly accumulated over more than two decades,” Sakaja noted.

“Looking back, we estimate that our El Niño Rapid Response Marshall Plan has potentially saved the County Government and the National Government more than Ksh2 billion. These funds would have been spent for emergency works and relief interventions had the El Niño Rapid Response Marshall Plan not been activated. By activating the Green Army, all the 80 potential hotspots had been appropriately treated to prevent flooding, displacement, and economic disruption.” Sakaja stated at the time.

READ: Sakaja makes life-changing decision for 14-year-old arrested in Nairobi CBD

Yesterday afternoon’s rains however proved him wrong yet again.

The governor and his administration had not commented on the matter by the time this publication was made.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

