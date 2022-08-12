RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Outgoing Uasin Gishu governor Jackson Mandago switched jobs as he won the county's gubernatorial race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the winners of the senate seats in different counties.

Activist Okiyah Omtatah took a definitive lead to emerge the winner of the Busia senator race beating ODM’s Hillary Itela. Omtatah fought for the victory as the region is largely an ODM zone.

The senate race saw veteran politician Danson Mungatana make his way back to politics as he won the Tana River senate race on a UDA ticket beating Jubilee's Hassan Dukicha.

In Siaya county, Raila Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga was declared the winner of the seat while in Migori county Eddy Oketch saw off his competitors to claim victory for the seat.

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula managed a victory adding another term to serve as the senator for the county.

Tabitha Karanja beat her competitors such as John Mututho to clinch the Nakuru senator seat.

Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet will for the third time be the senate representative for the people of his county

  1. List of senators elect:
  2. Tana River - Danson Mungatana (UDA)
  3. Trans Nzoia – Allan Chesang (UDA)
  4. Uasin Gishu – Jackson Mandago (UDA)
  5. Elgeyo/Marakwet – Kipchumba Murkomen (UDA)
  6. Nakuru – Tabitha Karanja (UDA)
  7. Bomet - Hillary Sigei (UDA)
  8. Kakamega - Boni Khalwale (UDA)
  9. Vihiga - Godfrey Osotsi, (ODM)
  10. Bungoma – Moses Wetang'ula (Ford Kenya)
  11. Busia – Okiyah Omtatah (NRA)
  12. Siaya – Oburu Oginga (ODM)
  13. Kisumu – Tom Ojienda (ODM)
  14. Homa Bay – Moses Kajwang (ODM)
  15. Migori – Eddy Oketch (ODM)
  16. Nyamira - Okongo Mogeni (ODM) 
  17. Nyandarua - John Methu (UDA)
  18. Nandi - Samson Cherargei (UDA)
  19. Garissa - Abdulkadir Haji (UDA)

