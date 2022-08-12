New senators-elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Activist Okiyah Omtatah took a definitive lead to emerge the winner of the Busia senator race beating ODM’s Hillary Itela. Omtatah fought for the victory as the region is largely an ODM zone.

The senate race saw veteran politician Danson Mungatana make his way back to politics as he won the Tana River senate race on a UDA ticket beating Jubilee's Hassan Dukicha.

In Siaya county, Raila Odinga's elder brother Oburu Oginga was declared the winner of the seat while in Migori county Eddy Oketch saw off his competitors to claim victory for the seat.

Bungoma senator Moses Wetangula managed a victory adding another term to serve as the senator for the county.

Tabitha Karanja beat her competitors such as John Mututho to clinch the Nakuru senator seat.

Oburu Oginga and Ruth Odinga who have been elected Siaya Senator and Kisumu woman representative Pulse Live Kenya

Kipchumba Murkomen of Elgeyo Marakwet will for the third time be the senate representative for the people of his county