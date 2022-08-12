New woman representatives elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

A unique case in Migori where Fatuma Mohammed was denied the Orange Democratic (ODM) Movement party ticket beat all odds to clinch the seat on an independent ticket.

Fatuma who said she sold her house beat her closest rival Ghati Denittah of ODM by 154,538 votes to 117,591 votes and will be taking over from incumbent Pamela Awour Ochieng.

Caroline Ngelechei beat the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Elgeyo Marakwet to win the seat in the county.

The Odinga siblings did well and while Oburu Oginga took home the Siaya senator seat, Ruth Odinga secured the Kisumu woman representative seat.

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei of Kericho got the seat effortlessly as she has no competitor. Even before the elections had declared her dully elected.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest, she is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest,” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho.

List of Woman Representatives elect: