New woman representatives elect confirmed by IEBC [LIST]

Amos Robi

Linet 'Toto Chepkorir ' is the youngest woman representative elected to office aged just 24

Linet 'Toto' Chepkorir receiving her certficate from IEBC
The woman representative race in different counties saw new entrants take over the slot while others managed to retain their seats. The August 9 polls saw the youngest woman representative voted in office; Linet Chepkorir Toto enters office aged just 24.

A unique case in Migori where Fatuma Mohammed was denied the Orange Democratic (ODM) Movement party ticket beat all odds to clinch the seat on an independent ticket.

Fatuma who said she sold her house beat her closest rival Ghati Denittah of ODM by 154,538 votes to 117,591 votes and will be taking over from incumbent Pamela Awour Ochieng.

Caroline Ngelechei beat the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) wave in Elgeyo Marakwet to win the seat in the county.

The Odinga siblings did well and while Oburu Oginga took home the Siaya senator seat, Ruth Odinga secured the Kisumu woman representative seat.

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei of Kericho got the seat effortlessly as she has no competitor. Even before the elections had declared her dully elected.

Beatrice Chepngeno Kemei wins Kericho Woman representative seat unopposed
“Mrs Kemei is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest, she is the only candidate who came forward and was cleared by the commission to contest,” said Jackline Osiemo the IEBC Returning Officer for Kericho.

List of Woman Representatives elect:

  1. Trans Nzoia - Lilian Sioyi (UDA)
  2. Uasin Gishu – Gladys Shollei (UDA)
  3. Elgeyo/Marakwet – Caroline Ngelechei (Independent)
  4. Bomet - Linet Chepkorir Toto (UDA)
  5. Vihiga - Beatrice Adagala (ANC)
  6. Busia – Catherine Omanyo (ODM)
  7. Siaya – Christine Ombaka (ODM)
  8. Kisumu – Ruth Odinga (ODM)
  9. Homa Bay – Joyce Atieno Bensouda (ODM)
  10. Migori – Fatuma Mohammed (Independent)
  11. Nyamira – Jerusha Momanyi (Jubilee)
  12. Nandi - Cynthia Muge (UDA)
  13. Kericho - Beatrice Chepng'eno (UDA)
  14. Nakuru - Liza Chelule (UDA)

