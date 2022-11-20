Notorious knife-wielding suspect behind several crimes in Nairobi arrested

The suspect identified as Dickson Gitonga Njeri was positively identified by multiple victims and taken in on Saturday night after police tracked him down and pounced on him along Outering Road.

According to a statement by the National Police Service, a thorough search on the suspect saw the police recover a sharp kitchen knife that the suspect is believed to have been using in his activities.

The suspect was operating in Huruma and Kariobangi areas, reigning terror on pedestrians and residents who gave the police a tip off that resulted in his arrest while on ‘duty’ and armed with a kitchen knife.

Dickson is currently in police custody waiting to be processed and arraigned in court.

His arrest follows a crackdown on armed criminal gangs that have been reigning terror on Nairobi residents, with a significant spike in robberies.

The gangs, armed with guns, knives and other crude weapons typically operate on foot or on motorbikes with others also moving around in vehicles.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Thursday morning held a closed-door meeting with top security officials to discuss the concerns raised over rising insecurity in the capital and cautioned the youth against being involved in crime.

Recently, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki announced that the Nairobi NPS leadership and command structure had been changed to address the issue of insecurity.

"We agreed the police will work urgently on the containment of crime in Nairobi and other major urban centers including the insecurity in the North Rift.

"This will effectively deal with the criminals engaging in City muggings," Prof. Kindiki reiterated.