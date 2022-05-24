RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police change tune on main suspect in Mirema murder

Denis Mwangi

Dennis Gachoki has been accused of driving the car used by the Mirema shooter

Main suspect in Mirema drive murder Dennis Karani surrenders to police
Main suspect in Mirema drive murder Dennis Karani surrenders to police

Police officers have reported that Dennis Karani Gachoki, who had been arrested as the main suspect in the murder of Samuel Mugo Muvota, was the driver of the getaway car used after the incident.

One of the investigators told the court on Tuesday that Karani drove the gunman to and from the scene near Mirema Springs apartments.

We urge the court to take judicial notice of the video clip circulating online where the gunman is seen running towards a waiting car. The respondent (Gachoki) is the person who was behind the car,” said Corporal Kapario Lekakeny.

The officer also asked the court to allow the police to hold the suspect for 14 days for the completion of investigations into the murder.

Dennis Karani Gachoki when he appeared in court on May 24, 2022
Dennis Karani Gachoki when he appeared in court on May 24, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Gachoki did not object to the prosecution’s request hence the magistrate granted the request to detain him.

I am ready for investigations to be done,” he told the court.

Police argued that Gachoki was an acquaintance of Muvota who they accuse of operating a criminal syndicate of women who targeted wealthy men by drugging them.

The murder of Muvota is suspected to be attributed to a deal gone sour. Mr Gachoki with others not before court are believed to have premeditated the execution of Mugotah, who was their accomplice in the stupefying and fraudulent scheme,” Lekakeny told the court.

On Monday, Gachoki presented himself to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters with a revelation that he only met the late Muvota twice in his life.

He also maintained that he is innocent and was not part of the Mirema Drive shooting as reported by the police.

Gachoki also disclosed that he has a pending court case in Meru where he was accused of acquiring money through fraudulent means.

Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu
Samuel Mugota was shot dead in Mirema, Roysambu Pulse Live Kenya

On May 20, 2022 the Directorate of Criminal Investigations published Dennis Karani Gachoki’s photos as the main suspect in the murder of Samuel Mugoh Muvota.

“The armed and dangerous man is suspected to be in possession of a firearm that was snatched from a stupefied Police officer, after a round of drinks at a popular joint in Mombasa, in November 2020,” the statement read in part.

The communication also said that Karani has managed to escape police dragnets by infiltrating officers who would tip him off.

The statement also disclosed that Muvota and Karani had recently fallen over the sharing of proceeds from their alleged drinks spiking syndicate.

Denis Mwangi

