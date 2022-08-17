RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

President-elect Ruto unveils raft of changes he will introduce in government

Denis Mwangi

Ruto hinted that the current administration had made it difficult for his allies and many other Kenyans to talk about sensitive information over the phone

President-elect William Ruto convened the inaugural meeting of Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.
President-elect William Ruto has announced a raft of changes and a new way of running the government in his inaugural meeting with Kenya Kwanza elected leaders.

Ruto said that he had agreed with the newly elected Members of Parliament to change the Standing Orders to require Cabinet Secretaries to answer questions on the floor of the house.

He said this is a departure from the current situation where CSs have to appear before House committees.

We are going to amend standing orders to make it possible for cabinet secretaries to answer questions on the floor of Parliament. It is not enough for them to go to parliamentary committees,” he said.

The president-elect also said that state officials would not be used to perform any political tasks, drawing a clear line between the government officers and politicians.

In President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration, Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju served as Cabinet Secretary where he said his role was to coordinate the party’s manifesto in the government.

In the past, Ruto also accused President Kenyatta of allowing his CSs to engage in politics and using administration officers to support his political goals.

The public service is going to be an important tool in the delivery of services. It will be professional and will not have a preference for communities or political affiliation. We expect them to serve people equally without favouring anyone.

Political work will be carried out by politicians and not members of the provincial administration. This is the only way to govern. We want them to remain independent and work for all Kenyans despite their affiliations. They should serve Kenyans equally,” Ruto said.

The president-elect also said that the Kenya Kwanza coalition would start a mentorship program for young politicians to increase their capacity to perform their roles.

He also hinted that the current administration had made it difficult for his allies and many other Kenyans to talk about sensitive information over the phone.

You can now go back to using your phones without hiding because the blackmail and intimidation is over. We are having our democratic country back. You can speak to whoever without fear of victimization,” Ruto said.

He also said that his administration would strive to improve the lives of Kenyans across the country regardless of their background.

