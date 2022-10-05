RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto's impromptu visit to Parliament sparks speculation [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Ruto visit caught many by surprise, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi.

President William Ruto arrives in Parliament for his maiden address on September 29, 2022

President William Ruto made a surprise visit to Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

President Ruto decided to pop in after flagging off the export of Kenyan Tea to Accra, Ghana under the AfCFTA Guided Trade Initiative at KICC, Nairobi.

The visit caught many by surprise, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi. The leaders proceeded to have lunch in the lounge.

Senator Ledama Olekina criticised Ruto’s impromptu visit, wondering what the motive behind the visit was.

I strongly believe that the president of Kenya wants a parliamentary system of government. Why is he in Parliament right now? Let us just implement BBI and change this thing once and for all,” he remarked.

During the morning session, members of the National Assembly debated President Ruto’s recent address in Parliament in which he articulated a raft of issues facing the country.

His surprise visit also comes amid a supremacy battle between the Kenya Kwanza coalition and the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

Both coalitions have been claiming to be the majority side, serving as one of Speaker Wetangula’s litmus tests in the house.

READ: 4 Key agenda Ruto wants Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to pass

On Tuesday, October 4, he allowed MPs to debate the matter and announced that he would deliver a reasoned judgement on Thursday, October 6.

Azimio la Umoja-OKA MPs said that according to the coalition agreement signed by its member parties, the defection of UDM MPs to Kenya Kwanza should not be recognised.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula now becomes the third most powerful state officer taking home a gross salary of Sh1,160,000 Pulse Live Kenya

The documents signed by the member parties dictate that a member of the coalition can only exit three months after the August 9, General Election.

The Kenya Kwanza side, on the other hand, cited the legality of the post-election agreement signed between UDM and Kenya Kwanza leaders.

