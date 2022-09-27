RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Matiang'i resurfaces in Ruto's first Cabinet meeting [Photos]

Many of the Cabinet Secretaries had actively campaigned against Ruto in the run-up to the August elections.

President William Ruto shares a light moment with CS Matiang'i at State House on September 27, 2022
President William Ruto shares a light moment with CS Matiang'i at State House on September 27, 2022

President William Ruto chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi.

The meeting was attended by outgoing Cabinet Secretaries, including Interior CS Fred Matiang’i, who has been missing in action since the August election.

CS Fred Matiang'i and CS George Magoha chat after attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi.
CS Fred Matiang'i and CS George Magoha chat after attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

The Interior CS has been unusually quiet since deactivating his Twitter account, despite security threats in Pokot that have caught President Ruto's attention.

Matiang'i also remained away from the glare of the media and chose to share a farewell message to Kenyans two weeks ago.

READ: 2 powerful aides that will make or break Ruto's legacy

The Cabinet meeting comes before the head of state unveils his new lineup as the deadline for Kenyans to apply for Principal Secretaries positions comes to a close.

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru commended President Ruto for chairing the meeting, praising that the head of state for prioritising service delivery over politics.

President William Ruto chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi.
President William Ruto chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi. President William Ruto chaired his first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Many of the Cabinet Secretaries had actively campaigned against Ruto in the run-up to the August elections.

His Excellency the President Williams Ruto meeting Cabinet this morning before naming his new team is yet another demonstration of his belief in democracy and the perpetuity of Public Service.

It is a testament to his unrivalled commitment to higher ideals of patriotism and statesmanship. He is setting a very high standard and example of leadership which we are all proud to observe and emulate,” she said.

Agriculture CS Peter Munya attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi.
Agriculture CS Peter Munya attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had previously announced that his boss would announce his Cabinet after the completion of the recruitment of PSs whose application period ends on Tuesday.

The names of the candidates will subsequently be submitted to Parliament for approval alongside those of nominated Cabinet Secretaries.

ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi
ICT CS Joe Mucheru and Defence CS Eugene Wamalwa attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya
CS Peter Munya, CS Mutahi Kagwe and CS Betty Maina attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi
CS Peter Munya, CS Mutahi Kagwe and CS Betty Maina attending President William Ruto's first Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at State House, Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

