Why Kenyans might wait longer for CS, PS unveiling

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had previously announced that his boss would the announce his Cabinet after the completion of the recruitment of PSs.

However, the Public Service Commission on Monday extended the application deadline for Principal Secretaries by a week to September 27, 2022.

The extension will give interested Kenyans more time to submit their applications, according to Simon Rotich the CEO of the PSC.

The commission is required to interview and suggest individuals to the president for nomination as PSs.

The names of the candidates will subsequently be submitted to Parliament for approval alongside those of nominated Cabinet Secretaries.

However, the extension of the application period effectively pushes the timeline within which President Ruto expected to constitute his government.

"I don't think the president wants to appoint the Cabinet Secretaries without the Principal secretaries. I'm not sure of the time but I'd say like two weeks so Kenyans should be patient.

“In any case, there is no vacuum. The President and his Deputy are working. We don't have as much support as we would want but the two of us are keeping things going," DP Gachagua said in a recent interview on September 18.

Some of those likely to be featured include ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi who had negotiated for a Chief Minister position.

Former Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has also previously disclosed that he was promised a position in Cabinet.

Others include David Chirchir, Ababu Namwamba and Korir Sing’oei who have already assumed some key roles at State House awaiting formal appointments.

Some MPs are also expected to resign if they make it to Ruto’s final list.